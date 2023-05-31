In addition to the June 17 #LOVEFORLAHERA fundraising barbecue to benefit the family of Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lehera, the school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident after the Lecanto High School graduation May 23 while he was directing traffic, several other fundraisers are planned:
Chicken King
During the week of June 5-11, Chicken King is donating 10% of their sales to Deputy Lahera and his family.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Also, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, the restaurant is having a bake sale with all proceeds going to the Lahera family.
Employees will be baking at the restaurant Tuesday night and Wednesday morning — cobblers, cookies, cheesecake, peanut butter pie and much more.
Chicken King is at 2420 N. Florida Ave, Hernando. Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
World Fusion
Throughout the month of June, World Fusion will be “Rolling for a Cause” with a Love for Lahera Roll for $14.95 (fried krab sticks, avocado, and cucumber rolled and topped with baked cream cheese, eel sauce, bang bang sauce, and crunch!)
Five dollars from every roll will go directly to the Lahera family.
World Fusion is at 1988 N. Future Terrace, Lecanto. Hours are: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed on Monday.
GoFundMe
The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association recently started a GoFundMe page to benefit Deputy Lahera and his family.
The goal is to raise $10,000.
If your business or group is doing a fundraiser for Deputy Lahera and want to get the word out in the Chronicle, email the information to Nancy Kennedy at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.