Glock

Michael Regalski, 65, of Citrus Hills, is accused of shooting at two juveniles and an adult driving a utility vehicle by his home and hitting one in the stomach. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear at the Inverness courthouse May 12. He is currently free on a $65,000 bond with the requirement that he not have contact with any of the victims.

The Chronicle has obtained new details about the incident.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.