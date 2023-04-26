Michael Regalski, 65, of Citrus Hills, is accused of shooting at two juveniles and an adult driving a utility vehicle by his home and hitting one in the stomach. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear at the Inverness courthouse May 12. He is currently free on a $65,000 bond with the requirement that he not have contact with any of the victims.
The Chronicle has obtained new details about the incident.
The juvenile who was shot in the stomach is now recovering at home after being airlifted to UF Health Shands hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Regalski was charged with attempted premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence.
According to the sheriff’s office, no additional charges are pending.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough told the Chronicle that the detective’s investigation concluded that the three victims’ were never on Regalski’s property.
According to Regalski’s arrest records, the CCSO investigating detective was dispatched to the corner of North Pavilion Loop and West Nieman Drive in Citrus Springs about a shooting.
The juvenile driver told the investigating detective he was driving his family’s utility vehicle with his two friends for fun.
The driver said that one of his friends was sitting in the front passenger seat and the other friend in the rear.
The driver said that while driving south on North Pavilion Loop from one sand pit to another, he heard two loud noises as they passed a garage with its inside lights on.
The driver pulled the vehicle over to the south of Regalski’s home on North Pavilion Loop.
That was when the front passenger told his friends he felt a pain in his lower, right side of his stomach. The front passenger reached down to feel the area and saw that his hand was covered in blood. The driver and passenger said they tried to stop the bleeding as they called 911 for help.
The three victims are 18,15, and 14. It was one of the juvenile’s that was shot.
According to the arrest report, Regalski told the detective he was on the north side of his home when he heard the utility vehicle in the distance, which he saw earlier.
Regalski told the detectives he saw the utility vehicle again traveling south on North Pavilion Loop just north of his home. As the three juveniles passed his front yard, Regalski said he fired his Glock 40-caliber handgun at the vehicle.
The detective reported that Regalski told him he went back into his garage and into his home and put his pistol away, put his clothes into the washing machine and took a shower.
The detective said Regalski also told him he had a security camera which recorded the shooting, but that he erased the footage after watching it.
The sheriff’s office confiscated Regalski’s gun and another from the home. Both were purchased legally.
The three victim’s invoked Florida’s Marcy’s Law, which affords victims the ability to shield their identities.
Court and sheriff’s office records indicate Regalski is being charged with premeditated murder, but that is an error. The actual charge is premeditated attempted murder. The sheriff’s office website still lists the incorrect charge in its Recent Arrests section
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.