More details have surfaced about installing gates inside Meadowcrest in Crystal River.
And they pertain to the businesses, offices and non-residents of the community.
Harry Nicolino, president of the Meadowcrest Community Association (MCA), said visitors coming onto Meadowcrest Boulevard from State Road 44 will not be blocked from accessing the businesses or government offices.
But there would be no access from County Road 486. Drivers would have to detour to State Road 44, about a mile away.
Employees of the businesses and government center would be allowed a free radio-frequency identification card placed in their car, which will open the gates.
There will be no gates off Meeting Tree Lane, allowing access to the medical offices there.
“We’re not looking to interfere with people’s business,” Nicolino said.
Mail delivery and FedEx trucks would enter by the visitor’s gate after getting the proper pass code. Ambulances, fire trucks, deputy vehicles and other emergency vehicles will be able to automatically open the gates.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel here,” Nicolino said. “There are plenty of communities that are gated and they face the same questions and they work through it.”
The total project cost of installing four gates is $350,000 and there would be a one-time assessment to residents of $300.
It hasn’t been determined how much the non-resident assessment would be. But if they choose not to pay it, that will be allowed, he said.
“We’re not looking to force an assessment on them If they don’t want to support the project,” Nicolino said. “If they want to contribute, fine. They’re not homeowners per se.”
Everyone has a voice
Joe Cappuccilli, broker with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc. said his company is one of the original developers of Meadowcrest and wants to be sure non-residents get a voice in this project.
In addition to its 665 residents, Meadowcrest is home to the Westside Government Offices, the Citrus County Chronicle, vacant undeveloped tracts and office users.
These non-residents pay a large share of dues to maintain roads, common areas and infrastructure and subsidizes the Meadowcrest residents, which allows them to enjoy their clubhouse, two swimming pools and lighted tennis courts for $70 per month, Cappuccilli said.
Without the business contributions, they would pay considerably more, he said.
The Meadowcrest Community Association is an organization of the five residential Property Owners Associations (POAs) and four commercial POAs. The MCA oversees the operations of the entire Meadowcrest community to ensure that areas of common interest are managed for the good of all.
Citrus County owns the Meadowcrest Government Complex, which – among other offices – has branches for the clerk of the court and supervisor of elections.
County Administrator Steve Howard emailed this comment to the Chronicle about the gates:
“The roads in question that may be gated are privately owned and private right-of-way,” he said. “The county has no jurisdiction over these roads.”
Nicolino said there are many moving parts to this project but non-residents can rest assured that the MCA doesn’t want to interfere with anyone’s livelihood or impede access to businesses.
The next step is to mail surveys out to residents and non-residents asking them if they want to proceed with the gates.
“Our goal is to be good neighbors,” Nicolino said.