Construction work continues on the soon-to-be completed Caliber Car Wash in Lecanto Friday, May 26. This car wash is one of a handful of similar establishments planned, newly opened or under construction within Citrus County.

Don’t look now but there are more car wash chains interested in coming to Citrus County.

But does the county need more? When is enough, enough?

Big Dan’s Car Wash in Crystal River offers a high-tech experience as motorists pass through the automated car wash.
