Don’t look now but there are more car wash chains interested in coming to Citrus County.
But does the county need more? When is enough, enough?
Those questions are starting to be asked due to the rapid rise of these modern facilities.
The following have requested site development permits:
• Take 5 Car Wash at 2709 State Road 44, near the McDonald’s at Croft Avenue in Inverness.
• Tidal Wave Car Wash at 1652 County Road 491 in Lecanto, next to the Culver’s.
Add those to this ever-expanding list:
• Caliber Car Wash will soon open its second county location at 2927 County Road 491 in Lecanto, next to the Shell-Circle K gas station and across from Wawa and Wendy's. It will join the Caliber along State Road 44 in Inverness.
• Big Dan’s Car Wash is eyeing a site at the corner of State Road 44 and County Road 491. Last year it opened its first county location at the State Road 44 and U.S. 19 intersection in Crystal River.
A new player in the game, Beth’s Car Wash on U.S. 19 near West Cardinal Street, opened last month.
Of course they all have the standard amenities a self-respecting modern-day car wash must have these days: free high-power vacuums, a tiered monthly membership package allowing for unlimited washes and (maybe the biggest perk) quick in-and-out service.
“The people who invest in these see a return on investment or they wouldn't be doing it,” said Josh Wooten, president/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
But the question, he said, is how much is too much?
“Are they the highest and best use for our commercial corridors and do they bring the best value to our county?” he asked.
County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach is asking the same question.
“We only have so much land and we have to be purposeful of what we want our vision to be for Citrus County,” she said. “But the private sector owns the land and they can sell it to whoever they want as long as it’s zoned for that specific business,” she said.
Schlabach said it’s a conversation that needs to be had at a future commission meeting.
“On the other hand, do we want the government controlling what you can do with your land?” she asked. “It’s a slippery slope.”
The U.S. car wash service market size was valued at $14.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand 4.8 percent from 2021 to 2028, according to a Grand View Research market analysis report.
There is little overhead for car wash owners. Customers’ cars are washed by improved technology and the drivers vacuum their own vehicles. Except for the ticket-taker at the window, there are few employees.
International Carwash Association (ICA) in its latest study showed folks are willing to pay to get their vehicles washed even with rising gas prices and inflation.
AutoLaundry, the trade association for the industry, said car washing has always been big business. But in recent years, massive amounts of acquisitions and consolidations powered by an influx of private equity have transitioned the once mom-and-pop dominated industry into a major investment sector.