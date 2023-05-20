It’s 1953 and Citrus County Sheriff B.R. Quinn pulls up to the gate of a chicken farm near Lecanto, along with a number of federal and state revenuers. A man by the name of Horace McKenzie comes down quickly to open the gate, believing the men he works for are returning, but balks when he sees the badges.

Many people regarded making moonshine as a way to supplement one’s income. Even after Prohibition and into the 1950s, people continued to make moonshine for a profit. Although moonshine was not much cheaper than legal whiskey, it remained popular after Prohibition because it could be purchased at all hours and even on Sundays.
During the 1930s, “good shine” might sell for $50 to $60 for a five-gallon jug.