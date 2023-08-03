230804-CC-pot-ballot

Lawyers for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Drug Free America Foundation have filed briefs arguing the Supreme Court should reject the proposal.

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office late Wednesday pumped up arguments against a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize recreational use of marijuana, saying the measure “misleads” voters in a way to benefit the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, Trulieve.

Tallahassee-based Trulieve has contributed all but a fraction of the nearly $40 million raised by the Smart & Safe Florida political committee for the proposed “Adult Use of Marijuana” initiative, which would go on the 2024 ballot.

