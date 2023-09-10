Following the summer recess, the first of monthly “fireside chats” held at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto resumed Wednesday, Sept. 6, with a presentation by Laura Lee Putzback, with the Service Dog Alliance of Florida, and Merlyn Lewis, with New Life Medical Service Dogs, Inc.

Putzback, accompanied by her service dog, Rilee, a standard poodle, opened up the presentation, explaining to attendees that what they would learn included “a little bit of law” but more about the differences between service dogs, emotional animals, etc.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.

Tags