Following the summer recess, the first of monthly “fireside chats” held at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto resumed Wednesday, Sept. 6, with a presentation by Laura Lee Putzback, with the Service Dog Alliance of Florida, and Merlyn Lewis, with New Life Medical Service Dogs, Inc.
Putzback, accompanied by her service dog, Rilee, a standard poodle, opened up the presentation, explaining to attendees that what they would learn included “a little bit of law” but more about the differences between service dogs, emotional animals, etc.
Knowing what is permissible versus what isn’t, and why, is a situation faced by many of those with service dogs, emotional support animals and the like. It is also something to which business owners and operators often profess having little, if any, knowledge.
“Businesses call us all the time and say ‘We have a problem,’” Putazback said. She informs businesses they legally are allowed to ask two questions, per the Americans With Disability Act (ADA):
Is this a service animal required because of a disability?
What work or task has the animal been trained to perform?
Regarding the first question, a follow-up question to challenge the first question is not permitted. A simple “yes” or “no” is sufficient.
At the same time, she added, another challenge is currently being faced, which she termed “service dog fatigue.”
Part of what is contributing to the latter has been the proliferation of people bringing animals into businesses where the animal isn’t allowed. This is especially so with animals that aren’t “service animals.” Recently, because the situation has grown exponentially, Publix Supermarkets have found it necessary to post notices whether an animal is permitted entry.
Putzback explained a key difference among the classifications, particularly between “service” and “therapy.” The former, she pointed out, is an animal (usually a dog, but it can be a miniature horse/pony) whose purpose is “intended.” For example, someone who is visually impaired, or someone with a health issue.
In contrast, a therapy animal can be one that can be for anyone, such as a dog or cat or any other animal that is brought to a facility such as a hospital, nursing home or similar environs, in which people can interact with the animal.
Returning to the issue of “service dog fatigue,” an example was given in which a person challenged the right of another person with a service dog to be inside a business. It led to a physical altercation with the person who had taken exception to the animal’s presence following an argument and resulted in that person’s arrest. With that, it was pointed out that not every disability is visible, and not every condition is a disability. The course of action recommended, she said, is not confrontation. Instead, seek out the owner or the manager to register one’s concerns.
The second half of the session was delivered by Merlyn Lewis, who requires a service dog. Hers is also a standard poodle whose name is Sterling. One of the challenges she faces is being out in public.
“We have the same kind of schedules as everyone else,” she said, adding it is not unusual that tasks she needs to accomplish can sometimes be twice as long. “It’s like a parent with a kid.” This is because it’s often natural, that people want to ask about the dog, pet it, etc.
When it comes to that, especially asking if it is OK to pet a service animal, Lewis said that people shouldn’t take it personally if the answer is no. There can be any number of reasons behind that response.
From there, Lewis had Sterling demonstrate what he has been trained in order to assist Lewis. Sometimes her service dog stood directly in front of her, sometimes directly behind. Another way Sterling has been trained is to grab Lewis’ arm.
“Imagine have a 60-pound child pulling down on your arm,” she said. “Dogs are trained and can sense a condition may be about to take place. This is because they can sense the chemical change in a person.”
Among those who attended was Bud Conklin, who said he knew a little about service dogs, but really not much.
“I’ve always been curious of service animals,” he said. He also made mention that he frequently attends the fireside chats. “I just learn so much about coming to these.”
Dr. Liz Perry, an internist who has a practice outside Citrus County, was urged to attend the fireside, she said, by her mother, who lives in the county.
“It’s good to understand the law,” she said. “I honestly didn’t know as much as I do now.”
Also among those present was Janel Wirta, Wellness Director with Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA.
“The Y is very sensitive to make sure people and their service dogs are accommodated,” said Wirta, who added the purpose of attending was to learn how the Y can support the service dog program at the location. There was also another reason. “I’m here to learn how to communicate to people who don’t understand.”
To learn more
Service Dog Alliance of Florida
P.O. Box 1039
Hernando FL 34442
352-410-6500
New Life Medical Service Dogs Inc.
P.O. Box 1039
Hernando FL 34442
352-410-8050
Web: newlifemedicalservice dogs.com
To learn more about Fireside Chats
Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute
522 N. Lecanto Highway
352-527-0106