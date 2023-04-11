Tuesday was a good day for the three primates Ebony, Ralph, and Emily living on Monkey Island when the Citrus County Commission voted 3-2 to allocate money toward a new habitat on the island on the Homosassa River.
But getting the money has been no short Monkey’s tale.
The small island has been home to the three aging spider monkeys, and others, for decades. For years they’ve been a tourist attraction for boaters passing the island and a spectacle for visitors to the businesses on either side of the river.
The county commission approved contributing $98,000 from its tourist collected taxes to the nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI). The nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. was formed in 2020 to raise money to restore the island and to care for the current and future monkey residents. HMI will match the county’s donation and start the final phase of construction on the island.
County commissioners Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays voted against the measure.
HMI has already demolished the primate shelter and now looks to replace it with a cooled and heated structure. HMI is currently housing the monkeys in Brooksville, while the island facilities are being overhauled.
Commissioners Diana Finegan, Holly Davis, and Jeff Kinnard agreed the monkeys were an important tourist attraction and the monkey attraction was the sort of project was tourist tax dollars was meant to support.
“It’s an iconic place,” Finegan said during the commission meeting.
“People pay to go see these monkeys,” she said, referring to tourist visiting businesses along the river and looking to see the monkeys or taking tour boat excursions, which includes the monkey island.
Without the financial support for the attraction, businesses in the area will eventually be negatively impacted, she said.
“I’m all for it,” Finegan said of the funding. “Let’s build this and bring our monkeys back.”
A few members of the public opposed spending the money.
County resident Paul Reinhardt, and former political candidate, said the county commission shouldn’t give money to benefit a private endeavor.
The monkeys and the island were owned by the Lowman family and represented by the Lowman Law Firm in Brooksville.
The resort owners took care of the monkeys and island for the past several years, providing monkey food, fruits and vegetables, and veterinary care and annual checkups.
The Lowmans deeded the island property to HMI and are currently leasing the three monkeys to the nonprofit, Matt Lowman told the Chronicle.
Reinhardt said the money should be used to help the poor in the county. He also called for Finegan to recuse herself from voting because she accepted a campaign donation from the Lowman family.
Finegan said she’s voting to give the HMI nonprofit money, not the Lowmans.
As for the new facility designed to be heated or cooled, Finegan said federal agencies, including the USDA, requires the facility to be climate controlled similar to a zoo.
But Commissioner Rebecca Bays said, “I’m having a really hard time with this one.”
Bays said the county needed to diversify is revenue sources and not rely so much on tourism. She said that donating the $98,000 toward the monkey island wasn’t helping to diversify the county.
“I don’t feel it’s prudent,” she said.
Commissioner Holly Davis supported the spending, but admitted she was at first taken aback by the price. But when she researched all that was involved in the construction, she said she better understood. Davis read off a list of the materials and labor to her fellow board members that were needed for the project.
Commission chairwoman Schlabach said she’s supported HMI in its fundraising, but “I’d like to see a little more fundraising” and the money put toward cleaning the river.
Kinnard said that although $98,000 is a lot of money it wouldn’t be enough to clean much of the river. He said that will cost millions.
Also in county business, the commission voted for a burn ban given the recent high winds and lack of rain.