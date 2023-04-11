Ebony,ralph,emily

The monkeys of Monkey Island

Tuesday was a good day for the three primates Ebony, Ralph, and Emily living on Monkey Island when the Citrus County Commission voted 3-2 to allocate money toward a new habitat on the island on the Homosassa River.

But getting the money has been no short Monkey’s tale.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.