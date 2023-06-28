Ebony, Ralph and Emily are ready to return home to Monkey Island but their new home isn’t quite ready yet.
“We’re hoping it will be any time now,” said Laura Reeves, one of the board members with Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI).”Their house is pretty much complete. It just needs some finishing touches.”
The nonprofit is waiting for the county to sign off on a building permit and allow for the installation of solar panels on their recently renovated house.
The county verified it received a complete permit last week. It was reviewed and additional information has been requested from the applicant.
The three monkeys have been living at Boyett’s Grove in Brooksville while their home on the Homosassa River is being worked on.
Reeves said she took her grandchildren the other day to see them.
“They seem to be doing well,” she said. “They look good. I’m sure they’re ready to be home and we will be happy to have them back.”
Reeves works at the Riverside Resort across from Monkey Island. Ebony, Ralph and Emily were quite the attraction for guests.
Reeves said there aren’t many days that go by that she doesn’t get asked when they will come back.
HMI treasurer Marie Strait said she had hoped to transport the monkeys back home before the beginning of scallop season on Saturday, July 1. Now, if all goes well with the solar panels, their homecoming could be sometime in July.
Strait said the original plan was to connect electricity to the island via an underwater cable.
But that involved working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which could have taken a year. “We decided to go with the solar system which is less cumbersome,” Strait said. “We still have an application to the U.S. Army Corps, so this is just an interim way of providing electricity until that can be approved.”
Electricity is needed for the heating and cooling portion of the house, which is required by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) crews from the Crystal River District visited Monkey Island this week and put up an osprey nest platform with a webcam, along with four panoramic view cameras.
They also installed a rolling anti-climbing device to prevent the monkeys from being able to climb to the cameras or the osprey nest.
The WREC has been involved with the Historic Monkey Island Restoration Project.
The spider monkeys took the limelight in April when county commissioners voted 3-2 to allocate $98,000 of tourist tax money to help fund a new habitat and enrichment center on the island. Their new home and porch will have heating and air conditioning.
Many in the county objected to spending that much money on monkeys, questioning the need for air conditioning for animals who are used to living in the wild.
The HMI was formed in 2020 specifically to raise funds to restore the island and to care for the current and future monkey residents. It plans to match the county’s $98,000 and start the final phase of construction.
Commissioners Diana Finegan, Holly Davis, and Jeff Kinnard supported the expenditure, calling the monkeys an important tourist attraction that boosts profits for local businesses.
Strait said Monkey Island is entwined in the history of the area.
“It’s part of the culture in Old Homosassa,” she said. “People plan their vacations around the resort, seeing the manatees and the monkeys.”