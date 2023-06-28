Ebony, Ralph and Emily are ready to return home to Monkey Island but their new home isn’t quite ready yet.

“We’re hoping it will be any time now,” said Laura Reeves, one of the board members with Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI).”Their house is pretty much complete. It just needs some finishing touches.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags