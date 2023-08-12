Just over 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon signed an executive order halting work on the Cross Florida Barge Canal.
It was destined to slice across Florida, connecting the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, shaving off three days’ travel for ships that would otherwise have to sail around the Florida peninsula.
Land was acquired and all systems were go. But with only one-third of the project completed, the massive public works undertaking was scrapped.
The canal project drew bitter opposition from politicians, businesses and environmentalists who feared its impact and others who thought the project was too expensive and a boondoggle.
By the time Nixon signed the stop-work order on Jan. 19, 1971, the federal government had already spent decades, and nearly $80 million, to buy land. Some of what was completed includes Citrus County.
Here’s a timeline of events:
• May 1933: The Canal Authority of the State of Florida was created to construct and maintain a deep-water ship canal across Florida.
• July 1942: Congress authorized construction of the Cross Florida Barge Canal.
• February 1964: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction.
• Jan. 19, 1971: President Richard Nixon signed an executive order suspending further work on the canal.
• 1979: Bills filed in Congress to deauthorize the canal failed to pass.
• May 22, 1990: A revised federal bill was filed in the U.S. Senate by Senators Bob Graham and Connie Mack providing, among other things, for a minimum 300-yard wide greenway corridor to be maintained along the former Barge Canal route. This bill was agreed to by the entire Florida Congressional delegation.
• May 31, 1990: The Florida Legislature enacted a deauthorization bill conforming to the consensus bill filed in the U.S. Senate.
• Oct. 27, 1990: Senate Bill 2740 was passed by Congress and sent to the president for signature. The bill deauthorized the Cross Florida Barge Canal project upon acceptance by the governor and state cabinet.
• Nov. 28, 1990: President George Bush signed State Bill 2740 into law deauthorizing the Cross Florida Barge Canal project and changing the purpose of the lands to recreation and conservation.
• Jan. 22, 1991: The governor and cabinet signed a resolution agreeing to the terms of the federal bill, which officially deauthorized the Cross Florida Barge Canal project. This action ultimately led to the creation of the Cross Florida Greenway State Recreation and Conservation Area.
• 1998: The Cross Florida Greenway was officially renamed the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway in honor of Marjorie Harris Carr, who led the fight to stop the Cross Florida Barge Canal project.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.