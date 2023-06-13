Cancer takes a toll on a body, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
Recently, Moffitt Cancer Center and the YMCA of the Suncoast announced its partnership to improve health and wellness among cancer survivors and their families.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cancer takes a toll on a body, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
Recently, Moffitt Cancer Center and the YMCA of the Suncoast announced its partnership to improve health and wellness among cancer survivors and their families.
Moffitt is the new sponsor of YMCA of the Suncoast’s 12-week cancer survivorship program, the “YMCA Survivorship & Wellness Program Powered by Moffitt.”
The no-cost program provides two sessions a week that are facilitated by YMCA-certified instructors who focus on improving cardiovascular conditioning, strength, balance and flexibility.
The program also includes a three-month membership to the YMCA, with access to all its amenities and equipment, plus the pool and classes.
Survivors can enroll in the program at any of the seven YMCA of the Suncoast locations in Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando and Citrus counties.
“The YMCA of the Suncoast is committed to putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” said G. Scott Goyer, CEO & president of the YMCA of the Suncoast. “This new cancer survivorship partnership does just that. We are eager to serve even more individuals going from active cancer treatment to longer-term survivorship with the help of Moffitt’s dedicated team and evidence-based interventions.”
This partnership highlights Moffitt’s commitment to providing cancer prevention, research, education and outreach to our local communities. The Support for Community Organization Research Engagement (SCORE) initiative — which is part of Moffitt’s Office of Community Outreach, Engagement and Equity led by Susan T. Vadaparampil, Ph.D. — is supporting this work with the YMCA of the Suncoast.
“This partnership will create an incredible opportunity to provide the latest Moffitt-developed evidence-based interventions and information to members of the program, and to collaborate on research projects that are specifically designed to improve the program and reduce health disparities throughout our community,” said Jennifer I. Vidrine, Ph.D., assistant center director for Research Community Partnerships at Moffitt and leader of the SCORE initiative.
“As our partnership grows, we expect to offer additional research opportunities for survivorship program participants, including studies aimed at improving physical strength, reducing fatigue, and enhancing diet and nutrition.”
Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA is at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy (County Road 486) in Lecanto.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.