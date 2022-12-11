Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms may soon become part of the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape.
The Crystal River council will consider Monday during its regularly scheduled public meeting an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
Unlike other supplemental uses, mobile food court applications would be reviewed by the city council to determine if the proposal would be compatible with the surrounding area and how it’s being developed in the future.
In the council’s agenda about the issue, City Manager Ken Frink wrote to the council that the proposed changes are consistent with the goals of Crystal River’s Comprehensive Plan.
“In fact, as conveyed, a Mobile Food Court may function much like a permanent restaurant; albeit one that combines the components of outdoor tableside dining and mobile vending into one truly unique and specialized market segment,” he wrote.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission last month voted, 6-0, recommending the city council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
Ensing Properties, LLC, and James Byers submitted two applications for the city to first permit mobile food courts, and then also OK the development of their own mobile food court. The food court would be First Avenue Eats, on the northwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street.
“I’m vested in this ... I’m a stakeholder, and I want to see the city thrive,” Ensing Properties manager Chris Ensing told city planning commissioners in November. “We’re invested in this.”
Brian Herrmann, director of Crystal River’s planning and community development department, told his planning and zoning commissioners the city already permits food trucks and food carts in specific zoning districts as an accessory use.
Food trucks and carts cannot do business on roadways but, with a property owner’s permission, may sell goods in the parking lot of a fully-developed site, he said.
Food carts, which sell precooked and/or prepackaged food, are allowed to set up in general-commercial and waterfront-commercial zones in just the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) district, which covers downtown.
Ensing and Byers’ proposal would allow food trucks in the CRA district’s general-commercial and waterfront-commercial zones if part of a mobile food court, which must be located on private property outside of the city’s right of way.
Ensing and Byers said their proposed food court is designed to have up to five food trucks rent to park on concrete slabs surrounding a landscaped courtyard with a pavilion, tables, and a permanent restroom and dumpster.
A mobile food court must accommodate between three and six food trucks, according to the standards Ensing and Byers proposed in their amendments to the city’s land-development code.
Ensing said creating a mobile food court appealed to him because, unlike a restaurant, it’s a minimalistic development that can be easily evacuated and safeguarded for a major flood event.
City Manager Ken Frink said the new concept made him a little nervous but also excited that the city might try a new format that would allow not wanting to go into a restaurant, but rather eat more casually outside.
As for the effect on local eateries, Frink told the Chronicle he believed “a rising tide lifts all boats” and the mobile food courts would attract more people and increase clientele for all city businesses.
The council's public meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, at Crystal River City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19.
