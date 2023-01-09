It was 1949, back when Florida's orange industry was booming.
Over in Lake County, Sheriff Willis V. McCall ruled with an iron fist.
When a white 17-year-old girl accused four Black teen boys of the crime, Sheriff McCall was fast on the trail of the young men who came to be known as “the Groveland Boys.”
Before the sun went down, members of the Ku Klux Klan had swept in, burned the homes of Black people and chased hundreds of them into the swamps, hell-bent on lynching the young men.
So begins Gilbert King’s book, “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America,” winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, nominated for a 2013 Edgar Award, Book of the Year (non-fiction, 2012) The Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor and the subject of a yet-to-be filmed documentary.
King, a Brooklyn, New York-based writer, will be the featured guest speaker Saturday, Jan. 14, as part of the 2023 “Unity Starts in the Heart” three-day MLK Day event in Inverness celebrating the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness, also includes talks from two local Citrus County residents, Jim Anderson and Althea Franklin, who will be talking about the cultural history of Inverness.
Tickets are $10 per person. Order in advance at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/valerietheatre/5008 or purchase at the door if seats are available.
Gilbert King will be signing books after the program; copies of “Devil in the Grove” will be available for purchase at the event.
In a telephone interview, King said a number of years ago he came across a story about the 1949 Lake County case, and was intrigued.
“It was a famous case, because you have this notorious sheriff who takes the law into his own hands and you have Thurgood Marshall, a rising civil rights star, who later becomes a Supreme Court justice, defending these young men — and nobody really knows about it,” King said.
King said it’s a story of these young men being wrongfully accused of sexually assaulting a white woman, “which was a very explosive crime back in the Jim Crow days,” he said. “So, I went back and looked at the case.”
Among his findings, King discovered that associates of Thurgood Marshall, known as "Mr. Civil Rights" and the most important American lawyer of the 20th century, thought it was “suicidal for him to wade into the ‘Florida Terror’ at a time when he was irreplaceable to the burgeoning civil rights movement” and that Marshall refused to back down from the fight, even after Klan members murdered one of Marshall's NAACP associates involved with the case and continually threatened threatened Marshall that he would be next.
King’s book, published in 2012, led to the exonerations of the four innocent men.
Other books by King include “The Execution of Willie Francis: Race, Murder, and the Search for Justice in the American South” (2008) and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found” (2018).
“I’ll also be talking about that book — same Lake County, same sheriff, but a different incident that happened 10 years later,” King said.
King also has a nine-part podcast called “Bone Valley,” that delves into the 1987 Polk County case of 18-year-old Michelle Schofield who was found dead in a phosphate pit in Florida. Two years later, her husband Leo was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
However, 15 years later, previously unidentified fingerprints matched Jeremy Scott, a violent teenager who lived nearby.
And although Scott has since confessed to Michelle’s murder, Schofield remains behind bars.
King, who hosts the podcast, actually uncovered startling new evidence of Scott’s involvement in a string of murders.
King, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
“Sometimes we don’t know the whole story,” he said, “and sometimes it takes a writer or a lawyer to look at a case and find the truth.”