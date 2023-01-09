The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River.
The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King and his dream, featuring speakers from the community, along with tasty food.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Vendors are still being accepted to set up a table or booth. Any organization is welcomed to join in for this occasion — there is not a fee for vendor participation.
Contact George Ann Jackson at 352-212-2665, Coressa Natteal at 352-257-8388 or Dan Epstein at 352-613-4478.
Also, the Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) is hosting a Healthy Food Drive in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr who once asked, “What are you doing for others?”
Donations of canned or packaged non-perishable food items are being collected through Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the following locations:
Any Citrus County library; the Citrus County Tax Collector’s Office at 210 N Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL 34450 and also 1540 N Meadowcrest Blvd. Suite 200, Crystal River, FL 34429; and the following Citrus County Community Centers: East Citrus at 9907 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Inverness, FL 34452; West Citrus at 8940 W. Veterans Dr, Homosassa, FL. 34448; Hernando Area Senior Program at 2415 N. Florida Ave, Hernando, FL 34442 and Central Ridge at 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Also, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a drive-thru food collection at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.