The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River.

The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King and his dream, featuring speakers from the community, along with tasty food.

