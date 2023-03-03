Jacob Norris

Norris

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A Miami man that the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said bragged about stealing victims’ financial information using the internet now faces felony charges after one of his victims was found.

Jacob Norris, 23, was charged with theft from a person 65 years or older, criminal use of another person’s identity, and illegal use of a credit card.

