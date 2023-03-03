A Miami man that the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said bragged about stealing victims’ financial information using the internet now faces felony charges after one of his victims was found.
Jacob Norris, 23, was charged with theft from a person 65 years or older, criminal use of another person’s identity, and illegal use of a credit card.
According to Norris’ arrest and warrant report, the investigation that led to his arrest began February 2022 when a complainant told the Sheriff’s Office he had developed a business friendship with Norris.
According to records, Norris confided in him that he had found internet sites where Norris would buy financial information about random people and that Norris would telephone them and pretend to be investigating fraudulent activity on their financial accounts.
Norris said he would use what information he obtained during the phone call to take money from his victims’ accounts, according to records. Norris also told the complainant that he could show the complainant how to do the same and take money from people.
According to records, at some time Norris asked to exchange telephone numbers and after they did, the complainant said he found information on his cellular phone that looked criminal, so he contacted the Sheriff’s Office and handed over his phone.
The investigating deputy reported he got the phone and went to the complainant’s home to discuss the contents. The deputy reported finding photos of financial cards, signed checks, and financial statements, none appearing to belong to Norris, on the phone.
According to records, the deputy saw a victim’s name on several financial documents on the phone and later learned they belonged to a 65-year-old man.
The victim told the deputy he had met a woman with whom he became friends and later hired to clean his home, according to records.
The victim said he had a head injury that impaired his faculties and that’s why he hired her. According to records, the victim told the deputy the woman would bring her son, who was Norris, to the home, and on one occasion Norris was in the home without his mother.
According to records, the victim said Norris managed to withdraw $400 from one of the victim’s accounts.
The deputy reported meeting with bank officials and reviewing bank transactions associated with the victim, as well as security video, both of which showed Norris withdrawing the money from the victim’s account.
In April 2022 the deputy met again with Norris’ mother, who said her son was not at home.
Norris was arrested Feb. 18, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office while driving with a revoked or suspended license and possession of marijuana. The deputies in Marion County learned there was also a Citrus County warrant for his arrest.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.