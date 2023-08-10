Heat dome bakes parts of the country

Citrus County remained under a heat advisory Thursday as the scorching heat continues.

The county and much of the state is under a large heat dome, which occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air and the high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere acts like a dome or cap, trapping heat at the surface.

Thermostat

Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.