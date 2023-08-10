Citrus County remained under a heat advisory Thursday as the scorching heat continues.
The county and much of the state is under a large heat dome, which occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air and the high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere acts like a dome or cap, trapping heat at the surface.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Even though it’s beginning to flatten, models have this high reasserting itself over the weekend, further extending this string of dangerous heat,” according to Bryan Williams, meteorologist with Florida Forest Service.
“As with the days before, actual air temperatures could top in the mid- to upper 90s, but factor in high humidity being pumped in from the tropics and you get heat indices (or the"‘feels like" temperature) reaching as high as 116,” Williams said.
This heat wave is wrecking havoc with homeowners’ electric bills.
Tampa Electric Co. set a record Tuesday for summer electricity use, the utility said.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tampa Electric customers used 4,640 megawatts of electricity, the highest amount used at any moment. That topped the previous record of 4,514 megawatts on Aug. 18, 2021.
To keep costs low and to reduce overall energy demand, particularly during the afternoon hours when usage tends to peak, Duke Energy – with about 51,000 customers in Citrus County – has released these tips:
• Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage.
• Avoid using your washer/dryer and dishwasher during the high demand hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Microwaves and cooktops use less energy than electric ovens. You can also consider outdoor grilling during those high-demand hours to keep your indoor temperatures lower.
• Turn off any unnecessary appliances, unused plug-ins and lights.