At a Mended Hearts cardiovascular peer-to-peer meeting, as people are milling around talking, it’s not uncommon to hear someone ask, “So, what’s your heart story?”

Whether it’s a heart attack, heart arrhythmia, open-heart surgery, stents — anything having to do with your heart that brought you to the support group — there’s a story.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Dr. Peter Kim

Kim
Dr. Usman Kazi

Kazi

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.