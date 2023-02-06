At a Mended Hearts cardiovascular peer-to-peer meeting, as people are milling around talking, it’s not uncommon to hear someone ask, “So, what’s your heart story?”
Whether it’s a heart attack, heart arrhythmia, open-heart surgery, stents — anything having to do with your heart that brought you to the support group — there’s a story.
For Marylou Magrino, a cardiac care nurse for more than 40 years, her story begins with a family history of heart disease, which led to heart failure followed by a heart attack a year later.
“I had terrible chest pains,” she said. “I looked in the mirror and said, ‘That’s a dead woman.’ As a nurse, I knew the signs.”
Five stents and three ablations later, she’s on the mend.
It was Ed and Mary Derochea’s 46th wedding anniversary. For a while Ed had been gradually losing energy and didn't want to go biking any more.
Then he felt an odd sensation, like tiny finishing nails were poking him, and his left arm felt uncomfortable.
He went to the doctor who gave him an EKG.
“The doctor said, ‘You have to go right to the hospital,’ and as he said, ‘The ambulance is on the way,’ I heard the sirens,” he said.
At the hospital, they tried to insert a stent into his clogged artery, but it wouldn’t go in. So, he ended up with a quadruple open-heart bypass surgery.
Now he’s a proud member of the “zipper club,” those who have open-heart surgery scars, and he’s editor of the Mended Hearts newsletter.
For Gail Granger, president of the Citrus Mended Hearts group, she had been planning a trip to North Carolina to visit a friend.
She hadn’t been feeling well, had a couple pains and was short of breath and went to have it checked out.
“My bags were packed, but the only trip I took was to the (cardiac) cath lab,” she said. Her EKG had revealed that she had already had a heart attack.
She, too, is on the mend.
In 2009, Mended Hearts of Citrus Chapter 367 was founded by local cardiovascular thoracic surgeon, Dr. Peter Yung Kim, who is still the group’s medical sponsor.
The national group started in 1951 when four patients of a Boston heart surgeon met at a local hospital and told their heart stories to each other and their hope for their future now that they had “mended hearts.”
They started talking to other heart surgery patients, and it grew from there.
Currently, the local Mended Hearts chapter has about 60 members.
“Besides being a support group, one of the best things we do, some of us are ‘accredited visitors’ who are trained to go to the hospital to visit people after their surgery,” Granger said. “We tell them, ‘We went through the same thing and we got through it.’
“Heart stuff is scary,” she said, “and it’s good to have someone who’s ‘been there, done that’ to let you know you’ll be OK, because it’s overwhelming.”
Mended Hearts of Citrus County meets from 10 a.m. to noon, the second Friday of every month in the Gulf Room in the Historic Citrus Schoolhouse (red brick building) next to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.
The meetings are informational and educational, also social and encouraging, open to heart patients and caregivers.
Each month features a guest speaker.
At the Friday, Feb. 10 meeting, Dr. Usman Kazi, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital resident, will talk about “Heart Failure.”
For more information, call Gail Granger at 352-795-7742 or Mary Derochea at 352-628-3103.