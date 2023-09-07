Bob Metz

 Photo by Matt Beck

In a celebration of history and nostalgia, a book chronicling the vivid memories of a 92-year-old resident, Bob Metz, is set to be unveiled at the Floral City Heritage Museum on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Metz, a lifelong resident of Floral City and Citrus County, has meticulously hand-recorded his memories in five spiral notebooks with a pencil, offering a unique glimpse into the past. These recollections have been carefully translated and edited by Jeanie Hodges of Homosassa and formatted for printing by Janet Donovan of Floral City.

