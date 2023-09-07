In a celebration of history and nostalgia, a book chronicling the vivid memories of a 92-year-old resident, Bob Metz, is set to be unveiled at the Floral City Heritage Museum on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Metz, a lifelong resident of Floral City and Citrus County, has meticulously hand-recorded his memories in five spiral notebooks with a pencil, offering a unique glimpse into the past. These recollections have been carefully translated and edited by Jeanie Hodges of Homosassa and formatted for printing by Janet Donovan of Floral City.
The printed paperback version of this treasure trove of memories is made possible through the sponsorship of the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. (DPT). All proceeds from the book's sale will be directed towards the further development of the oldest residency in Citrus County.
The Floral City Heritage Council, as a DPT Support Group, takes great pride in announcing the official unveiling of the book to the public. Bob Metz himself will be present at the museum during the event to sign copies of his book, aptly titled "Memories of Growing Up in Floral City & Citrus County."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
These reminiscences traverse Citrus County's history, from the exploration of caves south of Floral City to the creation of a movable witness stand and jury seats for Judge Leonard Damron when he conducted court in City Hall at Crystal River. Bob Metz's teenage years were marked by remarkable creations, including a specially designed boat, the first water skis used on Lake Tsala Apopka, and a diving helmet crafted for exploring the old pilings of the Steamboat Landing at the end of Aroostook Way.
Automobile enthusiasts will be especially intrigued, as vintage cars have played a significant role in Metz's life. He not only maintained and restored numerous automobiles but also worked on trucks, airboats, and even airplanes. His vivid recollections include the early days of the Inverness Airport before it had a paved runway and how he utilized his GI Bill after World War II for flying lessons.
Bob Metz's book paints a portrait of a man who could design and build nearly anything. His willingness to tackle new and unfamiliar challenges shines through, whether it's constructing a contraption or simply trying cane syrup on a biscuit for the first time.
This book promises to be an engrossing read for anyone interested in gaining insight into rural central Florida life during the '30s, '40s, and '50s. For further information about the book, please call (352) 726-7740. To learn more about the free Heritage Museum, which is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., call (352) 419-4257 and leave a message. Additionally, visit the Heritage Council's website at www.floralcityhc.org.