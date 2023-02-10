Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast address those gathered Friday morning, Feb. 10, outside of the Sheriff's Operations Center in Inverness during a Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony. Two new figures have been added to the memorial.
The Fallen Officer Memorial by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Inverness is now complete, almost three years after its ground breaking, and honored with a solemn ceremony of appreciation and thanks to the fallen.
The first portion of the memorial is a statue of a Citrus County deputy kneeling in grief over a fellow fallen officer. It was unveiled Feb. 11, 2021. A nonprofit foundation created for the local law enforcement agency raised from private donations $25,000 to pay for the first deputy.
The foundation raised an additional $28,000 for a second deputy, resting her hand on the mourning first deputy, and to the side of both a statue of a young girl, smiling and in pigtails. All three are on a stone and marble platform.
Below the statues is a plaque with the names of Citrus County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty:
Deputy Sheriff James McIntosh McMullen, died 1899.
Marshal J.W. Newsome, died 1908.
Master Detective Aubrey Fred Johnson, died 1997.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast told the Chronicle after the ceremony that the placement of the statues, one being a man, a woman, and young child, represented a greater and extended family.
“And you go out and do what you’re trained to do,” Prendergast said of the profession.
Risking their lives, deputies ask no questions of those they protect, concluding they are all worthy of protection and the sacrifice of the deputy’s life if need be, Prendergast said.
During the 20-minute ceremony, and with about 50 people in attendance, Prendergast told those in attendance about the sacrifice county deputies are prepared to make for those they swear to protect.
“It’s easy to see the dedication etched in the faces of the men and women who wear the uniform today,” he said to those attending the ceremony.
We should “never forget the sacrifices made by the men who died in the line of duty and sacrificed their all so we could live in peace and live the American Dream …right here in Citrus County,” he said.
Citrus County deputies “pledge their lives, their honor, their futures, to serve others and in some cases nobly make the most precious sacrifice of forfeiting their life so others may live.
CCSO Colonel Elena Vitt, who spearheaded the project, told the Chronicle the CCCSO Foundation for the artwork will continue to raise money to perpetually maintain the bronze statues and the grounds surrounding it.
Vitt said it will give her satisfaction knowing that long after she no longer is with the CCSO, the memorial to the fallen will remain to remind the public of sacrifice and dedication to serve the county’s residents.
In concluding the ceremony, Prendergast cited the Gospel According to John, chapter 15, verse 13.
“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” Prendergast said.