Col. Elena Vitt salutes as the Citrus County Shefirr's Office color guard presents the colors Friday morning, Feb. 10, during a Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Fallen Officer Memorial by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Inverness is now complete, almost three years after its ground breaking, and honored with a solemn ceremony of appreciation and thanks to the fallen.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast looks over his department's Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Friday morning, Feb. 10, as a Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony begins in Inverness. The addition of a female law enforcement officer and child have been added to the memorial. Previously, the memorial had a single officer kneeling while paying respects for a fallen officer.

The first portion of the memorial is a statue of a Citrus County deputy kneeling in grief over a fellow fallen officer. It was unveiled Feb. 11, 2021. A nonprofit foundation created for the local law enforcement agency raised from private donations $25,000 to pay for the first deputy.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast address those gathered Friday morning, Feb. 10, outside of the Sheriff's Operations Center in Inverness during a Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony. Two new figures have been added to the memorial.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast speaks with some guests at the Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony Friday morning, Feb. 10 outside of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Operations Center in Inverness.
Guests listen to words spoken by Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast Friday moprning, Feb. 10, during a Fallen Officer Memorial in Inverness.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.

