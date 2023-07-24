HG-Lewis Allston

Lewis Allston paying respect to a fellow Marine veteran’s gravesite at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard’s mission is to provide military honors for veterans in the area, including the six surrounding counties. It provides military services for veterans of all six branches: the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. It also provides services for unclaimed veterans in Marion County once a month.

The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard was started more than 20 years ago. All of the founders have since passed away, but currently, there are 25 members, six of whom joined in June. The organization’s goal is to double the number of volunteers to 50.

Marion County Honor Guard volunteers who gave their time at services for two veterans on July 14 in Bushnell.
Bagpiper John Earl plays the branch of the service theme song for the memorialized veteran as well as “Amazing Grace.”
Coins left on a headstone are a symbol of respect and remembrance for the deceased, with each coin signifying a different meaning.