Great boating weather

Boaters enjoying sunny weather earlier this year on Crystal River. 

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County has the right mix of sunny days, mild and warm weather, and access to beautiful water, making holidays like this past Memorial Day weekend a siren to boaters.

At least two out of every three days in Citrus County has some sun. One out of every three days is a fully sunny day, making a day out on the boat a great mix.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.