Citrus County has the right mix of sunny days, mild and warm weather, and access to beautiful water, making holidays like this past Memorial Day weekend a siren to boaters.
At least two out of every three days in Citrus County has some sun. One out of every three days is a fully sunny day, making a day out on the boat a great mix.
But the mix of sun, water and a boat can also have disastrous results, often involving accidents and deaths, especially if alcohol is thrown into the concoction.
This past Memorial Day weekend from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 was no exception, with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies writing more tickets and issuing more warnings than a year ago. The deputies also reported an uptick in boating-under-the-influence incidents.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit worked alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission over the weekend as part of a combined safety enforcement initiative, according to Sydney Hudson, a CCSO spokeswoman.
Over this three-day period, CSSO issued 329 written warnings and citations, an 8% increase from the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, when deputies issued 304 written warnings and citations.
Officials also reported a slight rise in boating under the influence arrests, with seven BUI arrests this year in comparison to five meted out a year ago.
Citrus County is not unique in Florida.
Florida is the leading state for both the number of registered boats and other watercraft and also the number of boating accidents.
In 2021, Florida had 1,013,211 registered vessels with 751 accidents and 61 deaths.
“It’s imperative to follow safe boating habits, not just because it’s the law, but to keep you and your family safe while out on the water,” Hudson said in a media release.
“Don’t become another number in these statistics – taking simple precautions can easily prevent an accident or save your life.”
In 2021, the United States had 4,439 boating accidents and Florida made up nearly 17% of that number.
"Our marine unit is consistently patrolling our waters, whether it be the Gulf of Mexico or one of our many magnificent rivers or lakes, and Memorial Day weekend is no exception,” Hudson said.
“Our marine unit patrols our Citrus County waterways with safety at the forefront, especially during popular boating holidays,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in the release.
“Although our marine deputies do everything possible to keep our waterways safe, they need your assistance in following boating laws. These laws are put in place for a reason, and it’s not to ruin your fun. It’s to save your life. I hope these numbers remind you of the significance of following the law while boating. It’s still possible to have a great day out on the water while keeping safety in mind.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.