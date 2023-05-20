Part A, Part B, Part C? And there’s a Part D?
Medigap insurance? Medicare Advantage?
Do I have to sign up for Medicare? When do I sign up?
Raise your hand if you have questions about Medicare coverage for seniors.
The second Tuesday of every month at varying locations, a representative from SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) presents a free Medicare 101 program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.
At 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Homosassa Public Library, Victoria Conklin will give a basic overview on Medicare and all its parts. Plus, she will stay after the presentation to answer questions.
“This is ideal for those who will be turning 65 soon and are starting to think about Medicare, and many show up who are on Medicare but have questions and want to understand it better,” Conklin said.
She emphasized that the SHINE services are always free, unbiased and confidential.
“We have no products to sell; all we want to do is educate people so they can make informed choices,” she said.
SHINE also offers one-on-one free private consultations about a variety of health insurance-related topics.
Appointments can be over the phone, in-person or virtual.
To request an appointment, call 352-527-5956 and leave a message.
To register for the June 12 Medicare 101 program, go online at https://attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
The Homosassa Public Library is at 4100 S Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, FL 34446 (off Grover Cleveland Boulevard). Call the library at 352-628-5626.
Conklin said SHINE volunteers are needed and professional training from the Department of Elder Affairs is provided.
To volunteer:
• Contact SHINE to complete a volunteer application at 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337)
• Complete an online volunteer application at www.floridashine.org
• Complete our comprehensive Online Orientation at http://training.floridashine.org/STL_Modules/Orientation/story.html