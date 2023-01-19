Gambling Florida

Florida’s Medicaid program has grown from nearly 3.8 million beneficiaries in January 2020 to about 5.64 million beneficiaries last month, at least in part because people who might not otherwise be eligible for coverage could not be dropped. “The federal government during the pandemic said once you are on, it’s like being on the Supreme Court — you can’t get kicked off,” House Health & Human Services Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, said Wednesday as his committee got a briefing on the issue. “And so we have people who qualified at one moment in time but do not qualify today.”

 Steve Cannon

TALLAHASSEE — After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023.

Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which could have major implications for the health-care system and the state budget.

