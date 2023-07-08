The developer who had planned to build up to 179 affordable apartments in front of the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River will not pursue the project.
Shaun Mosheim, project manager with Green Mills Group, said Friday the company does not have the site under contract anymore and will pursue other sites.
Green Mills declined to renew paying deposits while waiting to get approval for federal tax credits. Given the competitiveness of that process, that could have dragged on. There are scores of developers wanting to build affordable homes and all are jockeying for federal help.
“And given the small likelihood of being selected, it just didn’t make financial sense,” Mosheim said.
One year ago this month, about 60 Meadowcrest residents assembled in the old Winn-Dixie site in front of their community off State Road 44 to protest the plan.
To make a point, resident Sylvain Robitaille hoisted himself on a crane to visually dramatize how tall the three-story complex would be and how out-of-place it would be in a deed-restricted community.
“That is good news for Meadowcrest,” Robitaille said Friday when told the news about the developer’s pullout.
Robitaille said the development would have strained the community’s roads and infrastructure and caused traffic congestion.
That still could happen, he said, if the wrong kind of commercial or residential development goes in there.
“We still don’t know what may go there in the future,” he said.
Robitutaille said the Meadowcrest board may float the idea of building support from residents to buy the property and preserve it as a treed buffer.
“Our work is not done,” he said.
Meadowcrest residents won the first battle last year when the Citrus County Planning & Development Commission (PDC) voted unanimously to reject the developer’s request, saying it was incompatible with the neighborhood.
But they lost the war a month later when county commissioners – the last word on zoning and land use cases – voted 3-2 to overturn the PDC’s decision and allow the multi-family use.
Resident Dave Asher said he was always on the fence about the proposed project. He sees both sides of the issue. But one thing he knows, “affordable housing is needed in the county,” he said.
The question is where to put it.
It probably makes sense, he said, to put it in a place everyone can agree on “and not at an established development” like Meadowcrest.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.