The developer who had planned to build up to 179 affordable apartments in front of the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River will not pursue the project.

Shaun Mosheim, project manager with Green Mills Group, said Friday the company does not have the site under contract anymore and will pursue other sites.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.