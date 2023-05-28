Maureen Baird with Cord Byrd

Maureen Baird was sworn in by the Secretary of State Cord Byrd as a member of the Executive Board for the Florida Supervisor of Elections.

Citrus County’s Supervisor of Elections received a new title at her swearing-in ceremony – Executive Board Member of the Florida Supervisor of Elections.

To Maureen Baird, her newly accepted responsibilities were a long time coming.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Swearing-in ceremony

Pictured from left: Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, Lafayette County Supervisor of Elections Travis Hart, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis, Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird and Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via email at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.