Citrus County’s Supervisor of Elections received a new title at her swearing-in ceremony – Executive Board Member of the Florida Supervisor of Elections.
To Maureen Baird, her newly accepted responsibilities were a long time coming.
“With my great deal of knowledge and my experience with elections, it was time for me to step up,” she said.
Baird was sworn in as an executive board member May 24 for the FSE, which represents all of Florida’s 67 counties. The organization aims to facilitate fair and safe elections across the state.
One aspect of the position is collaborating with Florida legislators directly.
Senate Bill 7050 was signed into law May 24, which seeks to update and further regulate the voting and registration process. Her team reviewed the bill with the Department of State.
Baird holds a decorated career in the election system, first serving as an election worker in 1984 before going full time the following year. She’s worked as the county’s supervisor of elections since her own election in 2020.
As an executive board member, Baird said, her focus is to “help each county succeed.”
She takes office Monday, May 29.
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via email at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.
