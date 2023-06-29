Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, believes Citrus County did “exceedingly well” during the last legislative session by securing funding for environmental and infrastructure projects.
Protecting the environment and the county’s water resources are the top two priorities facing Citrus County right now, the state representative told the Chronicle editorial board.
“Water is our number one natural resource,” Massullo said. “That’s something we need to preserve. We need to continue to invest in that and make our populace aware (through) education.”
Massullo visited with the editorial board this week and touched on a variety of issues.
Here is Massullo’s take on some of those issues:
• Immigration: “We need comprehensive immigration reform" that allows for a "pathway to residency.”
Massullo said strengthening the country’s borders is vital and he doesn’t understand why it is not a priority with the federal government.
• Fragmented politics: It’s no secret, he said, that the country is polarized. It’s either far-left or far-right views and that’s the problem. “We need to find the center,” he said.
• Climate change: Irrespective of the politics behind it, the climate is indeed changing and it is imperative the federal government explore alternate energy sources such as wind and storm water, he said.
He added that it's time to explore mandatory flood insurance to spread costs around and lower home insurance.
• Gov. Ron DeSantis: When asked if he agrees with the Florida governor on a number of issues, Massullo said simply: “We’ve got a very powerful governor.” And left it at that.
• Jobs: The traditional mindset of kids going to college, getting a degree and looking for jobs is not workable anymore. It’s possible to get a good career through vocational trade or technical schools that focus on a certain career path. A merging of the two mindsets makes sense, he said.
That results in more satisfied workers.
“Kids don’t know what they want to do, they’re in jobs they don’t like (and) productivity is decreasing,” he said.
• Education: Parents, he said, must be in control of their children’s education. He is a proponent of universal education, where people have an equal opportunity.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.