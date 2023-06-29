Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, believes Citrus County did “exceedingly well” during the last legislative session by securing funding for environmental and infrastructure projects.

Protecting the environment and the county’s water resources are the top two priorities facing Citrus County right now, the state representative told the Chronicle editorial board.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags