Rep. Ralph Massullo on Friday updated members of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce on how the recently ended 2022-23 state legislative session benefits local residents and businesses.
Speaking at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, Massullo touched on upcoming sales tax holidays, mental health services and technical education opportunities.
He also addressed the benefits of Senate Bill 102, designed to make housing more affordable. The bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, provides incentives for investments in affordable housing and encourages mixed-use developments in commercial areas.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
With affordable housing in short supply in Citrus County, the bill offers some hope, Massullo, R-Lecanto, told the Chronicle.
‘It (will) incentivize more developers to do affordable housing projects as well as reduce and, in some cases, eliminate burdensome regulations that restrict building, which should also reduce costs,” Massullo said.
“We should also have more funding for projects like Hidden Lakes, soon to start in Crystal River, that (use) tax credits to build market-quality apartments with quality amenities that rent for half or less than market rates for those individuals that economically qualify.”
Affordable housing is defined in term of household income.
Housing is considered affordable when it costs less than 30% of a family’s gross income.
So a family paying more than 30% is considered "cost-burdened" and those paying more than 50% are "extremely cost-burdened."
People in the latter group are more likely to sacrifice other necessities, such as healthy food and health care, to pay for housing and are more prone to eviction.
The bill was a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, who said the goal is to make it possible for people to afford to live in neighborhoods where they work.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.