Citrus County may not get a white Christmas but it stands a good chance of getting the cold weather.
Cold, that is, for Florida standards.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 4:31 pm
The effects of a widespread winter storm will make itself felt in Citrus by late Thursday and especially into the weekend.
“Severe thunderstorms are forming across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi today (Wednesday), pushing to the east along a cold front,” said Bryan Williams, a meteorologist with the Florida Forest Service. “Some of these storms will be capable of producing locally damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.”
Expect a rather bleak Thursday, with plenty of clouds and a 90% chance of rain but still a pleasant 76 degrees, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The rain will usher in a cold front that will send temperatures down to 49 degrees Thursday night and by Friday, the temperature will struggle to reach 68 degrees. Friday overnight will be 44 degrees, the NWS said.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will be 64 and 59 respectively. Saturday overnight will be 42 and Sunday overnight 40.
Monday it will start to warm up to the upper 60s and not so cold overnight.
After a brief break, it is forecast to turn cooler on Friday, Dec. 23, with daytime temps in the mid-50s and overnight just 2 degrees above freezing at 34, according to AccuWeather.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see temperatures at 56 and 61 respectively and the lows both days in the upper 40s.
If the forecast holds, expect the county’s cold weather shelter to open.
Shelter coordinator Vikki Spiller told the Chronicle recently that before a decision is made to open the shelter, the predicted temperature has to be 42 degrees or below during the night time, not early first thing in the morning.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
