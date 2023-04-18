A massive residential-retail complex that would stretch from County Road 491 to State Road 44 is being proposed for Lecanto.
Or, more accurately, it is a variation on a previously submitted application sent to the county in July. Think of it as an expansion of the Crystal Glen subdivision.
To be called Lecanto Preserve, the new planned use development would have 30-plus acres of retail stores and outparcels (including an anchor store and a big-box) along with 930-plus of residential, including single-family homes and townhomes.
The complex will be located just south of State Road 44 and County Road 491, with a signalized entrance on the west side of C.R. 491, just past the RaceTrac.
It will then wrap around and come out near a new road near South Crystal Glen Drive. That road, by the Dollar General, would have a traffic light.
In its marketing material, Southeast Centers, the development company, is touting Lecanto Preserve’s proximity to the Suncoast Parkway interchange at State Road 44.
Citrus County Land Development Division Director Joanna Coutu, in an email to the Chronicle, said the ordinance for Lecanto Preserve was adopted last July for up to 610 residential units (single-family and townhome).
The developer has not submitted any platting for the subdivision, which would be the next step, she said.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said the expansion of the Suncoast Parkway is driving this.
“It is not a surprise because we only have so much land in Florida and we have so much land in Citrus County that is very affordable,” she told the Chronicle.
Would it be a fit for Lecanto?
“It depends on what you’re looking for,” Schlabach said. “If you’re looking for no development, then no. If you’re looking for a walkable community - where you can hop on the parkway and drive to work - then yes.”
Lecanto Preserve has a long way to go as it winds through the county permitting process and she preferred to wait for project specifics before commenting further.
But Schlabach said she wishes the groundwork had been laid before all this new development hit the county.
“For 20 years, county government has known this storm was coming and did not prepare for the effects of what it will bring,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.