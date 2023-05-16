Marty Wilson

John "Marty" Wilson, seventh-generation Citrus County resident died Feb. 17, 2019, at age 48. In its fourth year, a scholarship fund in his name has granted $63,000 in scholarships to local graduating high school seniors.

This year, 12 graduating high school students each received a $1,500 scholarship to assist with expenses at their college/trade school of choice from the Marty Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“After only our fourth year of hosting golf tournament fundraisers, the Marty Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund has granted $63,000 to local graduating seniors to help pursue their educational goals,” said Kelly Wilson, Marty Wilson’s sister-in-law.

