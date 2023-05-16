This year, 12 graduating high school students each received a $1,500 scholarship to assist with expenses at their college/trade school of choice from the Marty Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“After only our fourth year of hosting golf tournament fundraisers, the Marty Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund has granted $63,000 to local graduating seniors to help pursue their educational goals,” said Kelly Wilson, Marty Wilson’s sister-in-law.
John "Marty" Wilson, seventh-generation Citrus County resident and all-around good guy, died Feb. 17, 2019, at age 48.
The fundraising golf tournaments started in memory of Marty who, along with his friend Dan Baldner, had birthdays a few days apart, and every year they would get about 25 guys together to play golf.
They called it the “homeboy challenge.”
After Marty died, Baldner and Marty’s brother Will Wilson and his wife, Kelly, put on a golf tournament to honor and remember Marty.
That first year, 2020, despite the pandemic, about 130 golfers raised enough money to award six graduating high school students each with a $1,500 scholarship.
In 2021, nine students each received a $1,500 scholarship.
Last year, as with this year, 12 students received scholarships.
“That wouldn't be possible without the help of local businesses, community donors, golfers and volunteers,” Kelly Wilson said. ”The selection committee has the tough job of selecting these students based on their application, essay, and educational goals. Each year it gets harder, with more and more applications coming in, including private and homeschooled students, and many recognizable family names.
“When we would debate and couldn’t come up with a unanimous choice, our Committee Chair, Mr. Terry Cates, a retired longtime guidance counselor from Crystal River Primary School, helped make our decision a little easier by asking, ‘Who would Marty choose?’”
The 2023 winners of the Marty Wilson Scholarships are as follows:
Citrus High School: Emily Cochran, Draves Davis, Shaun Jonaitis and Aaron Reynolds
Lecanto High School: Adonia Jones, Nicole Lisenby, Molly Malek and Kameron Weidner
Crystal River High School: Ava Austin, Desire Hobbs-McCall, Olivia Riffe and Landon Vincent
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.