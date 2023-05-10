People who have been helped, help others.
Those who have been shown compassion, show compassion.
Josh Langston-White is one of those people.
He spends his days out and about, meeting with families, listening to their stories, gathering information while thinking of ways the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) can help.
White is the navigator for the foundation’s Community of Care program, which helps students and their families however they can to help kids succeed in school: from providing school supplies, personal care items or Wi-Fi “hot spots” to do their homework, all the way to finding a place to live if they’re homeless or in danger of homelessness.
For Josh White, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan where he lost his legs when he stepped on a pressure-plate mine, his help came after his accident in 2012 — help from the doctors and nurses, help from his now-wife, Brittni, who stayed by his side throughout his arduous recovery, help from organizations like Home For Our Troops that built him a home that’s specially adapted for his physical limitations, help from his family and community to cheered him on.
In 2014, after a lengthy recovery at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Maryland, White returned to Citrus County where he was born and raised.
He briefly owned his own lawn service business, and then served as Mission United coordinator with Citrus United Way.
He had also started volunteering with the education foundation, starting out as “the guy with a truck and a trailer” to use for events.
“I knew people involved with the foundation, and I love what they do,” he said. “I was on the board for a few years … and I started meeting random families and talking with them, and that became more regular — there’s a huge need out there.”
Last year, he started the job at CCEF, a job that allows him to do what he does best, which is to help people like single mom Debra Lee who had been struggling while trying to raise her middle-school-age daughter.
•••
“I was at my breaking point when I met Josh,” Lee said.
Lee, like White, grew up in Crystal River. However, their lives took vastly different paths.
“My family goes way back — the Brooks and the Bunch families,” she said. “I graduated from Lecanto High School in ’99 and went to college at FAMU for respiratory therapy. But when I moved back here in 2008 I got into drugs.”
In 2019, Lee went to The Path and stayed for 11 months.
“2019 was the last time I did drugs,” she said. “But even when I was on drugs, I still did everything I could to take care of my daughter.”
Her daughter would stay with her father and grandparents, she said.
Also during that time, whenever Lee needed a place to stay, her mother would take her in.
Her mom, Laverne Lee, died in 2020, and Lee went to live with her brother, then tried living with restaurant co-workers, but that didn’t work out.
Then she tried living with her daughter’s father, but they didn’t get along, so she started staying at a motel, spending as much as $500 a week for a place to sleep.
“That’s when I started sleeping in my car,” she said. “I was working 13-14 hours a day, six days a week, but I was sleeping in my car — nobody knew about it,” she said.
One day, as she went to pick her daughter up from school, the school social worker saw her and said, “You look down.”
Lee, normally a private person, started telling her about her situation, and the next thing Lee knew, she was meeting Josh White.
“Debra was doing everything she was supposed to be doing, but she just needed that boost to get past that hurdle that was keeping her from moving forward,” he said.
“Within two days, Josh found me a place to move in,” Lee said.
White still regularly keeps in touch with Lee and stops by to bring toiletries and grocery gift cards and just to check in.
“The goal is to get people to where they don’t need us anymore,” White said.
•••
White said the main word the foundation staff uses is “self-sustainability.”
“If someone comes in with no income, no transportation and no willingness to change — we’re spending donor dollars and we have to spend them responsibly,” he said. “So, if we write a check or spend money, we ask ourselves, ‘Is it going to lead to self-sustainability?’
“If not, we look at other avenues where we can help. If you’re not employed, can we help you find employment? Things like that.”
This school year, CCEF found housing for five families who were completely homeless and prevented 20 families from being homeless.
“Prevention is what we want,” White said. “It’s cheaper, and we want to prevent a child from having to experience even one night sleeping in a car or a tent, which can be a traumatic experience. We try to get to families as fast as we can so they don’t have to experience homelessness.”
In all, they worked with 120 families this school year in one capacity or another.
“Some were high school students who were couch-hopping or living completely on their own without any assistance, so we’ll work with them,” White said.
He said CCEF works year-round, even during summer break, because the needs don’t end on the last day of school.
“The whole idea for everything is really (to provide) a roadmap and not just ‘Here’s a check,’” White said. “We’re laying out a plan for the future for each family, and we’re staying in touch with them.
“Like with Debra, she’s self-sustainable, but I’m still going to stay in contact with her.” he said.
Lee said she’s grateful for the help she received that has her on a good path.
“For me, there’s no going back,” she said. “My mom got to see me clean (from drugs) before she passed, and now my goal is to stay clean and take care of my daughter.
“This is my one chance. I know if I fail again nobody’s going to help me out again.”