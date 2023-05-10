Community of Care Program

Citrus County Education Foundation Community of Care Program Navigator Josh Langston-White discusses how the care program has benefitted families within the Citrus County School District. At left sits Debra Lee, who along with her teenage daughter, has received housing and other assistance through the program.

People who have been helped, help others.

Those who have been shown compassion, show compassion.

Citrus County Education Foundation Community of Care Program Navigator Josh Langston-White speaks with Debra Lee Tuesday morning, May 9, after delivering some items to Lee's Inverness home. Through the Community of Care Program, Langston-White has assisted Lee in securing housing for her and her teenage daughter.
Debra Lee gives Josh Langston-White a hug Monday, May 9, outside of her Inverness home that the Citrus County Education Foundation's Community of Care Program helped her to secure. Langston-White is the program's Navigator and acts as a liaison between the Citrus County Education Foundation's program and those needing assistance.
Citrus County Education Foundation Community of Care Program Navigator Josh Langston-White sits with Debra Lee Tuesday morning, May 9, inside her Inverness home.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.