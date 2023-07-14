Casey Cook rehab

Casey Cook speaks Wednesday afternoon, July 12, from a home in Inverness where she is recovering from a hit-and-run accident that has left her with serious medical issues. Cook resides in Aberdeen, Scotland, and was in the U.S. visiting family when the accident occurred March 15, in Inverness. She hopes to find the driver responsible for the crash.

Casey Cook remembers walking from her dad’s house and up Amherst Terrace in the Inverness Highlands.

It was late, after 11 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, and she was walking to meet a friend at the IRRU Club in Inverness, where the friend is a member, a 10-minute walk away.

Casey Cook describes injuries to her head and face following a hit-and-run accident on March 15, 2023. Cook is a full-time resident of Aberdeen, Scotland and can't return home due to the severity of her injuries until more surgeries are performed. She also has a serious lower leg injury that requires her to use crutches.
Casey Cook works out at an Inverness gym while recovering from serious injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident on March 15, of this year.
While recovering from serious injuries from a hit-and-run accident Casey Cook is able to work out, mostly upper body and core exercises.

