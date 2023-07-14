Casey Cook remembers walking from her dad’s house and up Amherst Terrace in the Inverness Highlands.
It was late, after 11 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, and she was walking to meet a friend at the IRRU Club in Inverness, where the friend is a member, a 10-minute walk away.
She remembers turning right, staying on the grassy shoulder two or three feet from the road.
“I remember passing Cornell (Terrace) and looking both ways,” she said. “That’s all I remember until I woke up from being unconscious, in the street.”
She was two streets away from her dad’s house on Amherst, at the intersection of Inverness Boulevard and Dartmouth Terrace, when she was hit by a vehicle that did not stop but kept on going.
The impact of the accident caused multiple fractures to her right leg, a fractured skull and facial bones, nose, sinuses, broken teeth, brain bleed and a damaged left eye.
She has no feeling on the left side of her face because of nerve damage. She has undergone numerous surgeries and faces more.
Four months later, Cook, 35, still doesn’t know who hit her, but she knows somebody knows.
•••
Cook, who lives in Aberdeen, Scotland, had come home to Inverness to visit her dad, Jim Cook.
“I was home to celebrate my 35th birthday (on March 23), my first birthday home in America in 12 years,” she said. “Normally, I come home for Christmas.”
Raised by a single dad since she was 2, Cook and her U.S. Marine dad moved to Inverness in 2001 from Okinawa.
She had enrolled at both Citrus High School at the College of Central Florida with a career goal of marine biology and/or environmental science.
Thirteen years ago, after graduating from Florida International University in Miami, she moved to Aberdeen, Scotland.
She worked her way through graduate school waiting tables as she earned her masters degree from Aberdeen University.
Her job now is working for RWG, a global energy company that works on Siemens Energy equipment.
“I’m a scientist,” she said.
Her job is to see that the equipment is environmentally safe.
•••
The evening of Wednesday, March 15, Jim Cook had gone to bed around 10 or 10:30 p.m. He plugged in his phone to recharge it and turned the ringer off.
His daughter had also gone to bed, but because of jet lag, she couldn’t sleep, so she called her friend.
The next thing Jim Cook knew, his daughter’s friend was at the front door yelling, “She’s been hit by a car!”
When Casey Cook woke up in the street — she estimates she was unconscious for about five minutes — the windbreaker jacket she was wearing, her glasses and her backpack/purse had flown off of her.
“It was dark and I had to search for my backpack to get my phone,” she said. “I saw my right foot — it was 180 degrees pointed toward my calf, so I knew I was not able to stand or move or get up.”
She scooted and groped until she reached her phone to call her dad, but his phone ringer was off.
She was, however, able to reach her friend, who immediately came to her aid.
Jim Cook said her daughter’s friend was in shock and instead of calling 911, he put her in his car and took her home.
“Casey kept saying, ‘Take me to my dad! Take me to my dad,’” Jim Cook said.
After that, the two of them took her to the Emergency Room at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and from there she was transported by ambulance to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where she stayed for nine days.
“The next day my friends went to the scene and found my tooth in a pool of my blood and found my glasses in the grass,” Casey Cook said. “It was pretty horrific. I have dentures now.”
•••
Since the accident, Casey Cook has been recuperating at her dad’s house.
For the first two months, she wasn’t allowed to do any exercise or work, but after that she started going to the gym.
She’s always been active, she said. She hikes the Munros, what the Scots call their highest mountains.
Since she’s still on crutches, her workouts are mostly upper body exercises.
Now she’s awaiting two surgeries, one on July 18 to fix her disfigured eyebrow, and another on Sept. 21 for her severely fractured nose and sinuses.
“I can’t breathe out of the left side of my nose,” she said, “and I have trouble sleeping.”
Then in mid-October she plans to go back to Scotland.
Her job is being held for her, and they are paying her full salary for nine months.
“I still have my flat (apartment) there, so I’m still paying rent,” she said.
She’s eager to return, to get on with her life.
Her dad calls her a “go-getter.”
“My daughter’s recovery is going slow due to the extent of her injuries,” he said. “However, Casey is a person who embodies a warrior spirit and will overcome all of her physical challenges.”
He added that they are “extremely appreciative” of the emotional and financial support she has received through her GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/0fbb4952).
To date, she has received about $8,000, which has been used as a down payment for her surgeries.
•••
It’s been four months since Casey Cook’s accident and they still don’t know who hit her.
“This is a small town, we’re not Orlando,” she said. “Somebody knows something.
“I keep thinking, I could be at Coach’s eating a meal and I could literally be sitting next to somebody who did this to me.
“One day, hopefully, word might get out,” she said, “but you just don’t know.”
If you have information on a hit-and-run crash, you can report it by calling FHP (347) or report it anonymously to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling TIPS (8477) or through the Florida Crime Stoppers smartphone phone app, available free in the Apple and Google Play stores.