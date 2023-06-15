St. Benedict Apartments-Lining up

The line forms to the left for those waiting for the application process to begin.

A lot of people who braved the sweltering heat this past Thursday morning, hoping they might be selected as tenants at the newly constructed St. Benedict Apartments — an affordable housing complex sponsored and built by the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg — had their hopes dashed.

“A lot of them didn’t income qualify,” said Judy Vargas, director of housing for the diocese.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

St. Benedict Apartments-Application form

In order to be considered, application forms had to be filled out by those hoping to be selected for an affordable housing unit at St. Benedict Apartments.
St. Benedict Apartments-Suzie Kennan

Suzie Kennan, who will be the property manager at St. Benedict Apartments, does some last-minute preparations.
St. Benedict Apartments-

Judy Vargas, far right, explains how the application process will be conducted and what documents and other information will be needed in order to be qualified for a unit at St. Benedict Apartments, an affordable-living complex.
St. Benedict Apartment-filling out an application form

Once application forms were distributed, people began filling out the information requested.