Judy Vargas, far right, explains how the application process will be conducted and what documents and other information will be needed in order to be qualified for a unit at St. Benedict Apartments, an affordable-living complex.
A lot of people who braved the sweltering heat this past Thursday morning, hoping they might be selected as tenants at the newly constructed St. Benedict Apartments — an affordable housing complex sponsored and built by the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg — had their hopes dashed.
“A lot of them didn’t income qualify,” said Judy Vargas, director of housing for the diocese.
In order to qualify, an applicant had to show proof they earned an income of $21,000 for a single-bedroom apartment, and $27,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.
There were other factors as well, such as having needed documents due to lack of accurate information they had received from others. (Note: Complete information was provided by the Citrus County Chronicle in an article published earlier.)
As a result, by 10:30 a.m., not even 30 minutes into the start of the application process, the parking lot, which had been three-quarters filled by 9 a.m., was practically empty.
On an opposite row of apartments from where applications were being accepted, a lone man sat in a lawn chair in front of an apartment. A woman who was going to her car to retrieve something called out to him, asking why he wasn’t filling out an application.
“I don’t qualify,” he said. “I only make $19,000.”
The woman offered her condolences.
It was a scene repeated as Judy Vargas and Suzie Kennan explained the rules to more people. Kennan will be the property manager at St. Benedict.
In one instance a man came in, stating he only gets $17,000 in Social Security. Kennan was sympathetic to the man’s plight, but unable to do anything.
“Sorry, I cannot deviate from that,” she said. The man politely thanked her.
Before the start, Vargas was optimistic. She was looking forward to getting started. “I’m so happy we can help Citrus County with affordable housing. We need more,” she said.
By noon, when more than 50 people had applied, Vargas was exhausted and not as enthusiastic as she had been at the start.
However, there were those who qualified, such as Kiasha Cauley, who had moved to Crystal River from Miami this past December, thanks to advice from her mother-in-law.
“I was paying $1,800 a month in rent,” said Cauley, which only included water. She added that she hopes she will be one of those selected. If so, she said, it wouldn’t take long to become a resident. “I’m going to move in as soon as possible.”
When the apartments will be ready is yet to be determined. Although the apartments are mostly finished, there still were some last-minute details that needed to be accomplished.
“I hope before July,” said Kennan. “But I don’t know.”
St. Benedict Apartments is at 6573 W. Gulf to Lake Highway in Crystal River. It is behind the Daystar Thrift Store. Both are under the auspices of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, but each is a separate entity.