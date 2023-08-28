county logo

County commissioners Tuesday morning issued a mandatory evacuation order for certain areas of Citrus County.

The order applies to Evacuation Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and additional areas east of U.S. 19.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

