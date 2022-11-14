U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff and volunteers work Monday, Nov. 14, to establish closed zones in Three Sisters Spring in Crystal River for the manatee season. The season, which begins today, offers areas of sanctuary for the marine mammals during cold weather when they are subject to the dangers of cold weather. Warm 72-degree spring water flows from vents along the floor of the springs that manatees search out during cold-weather events to keep their body temperature warm.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Services Specialist Monica Millburg surfaces after placing a weighted PVC pipe Monday, Nov. 14, on the bottom of Pretty Sister Spring . The buoys caution swimmers not to enter the area to afford manatees a sanctuary during manatee season when herds of the marine mammals flock to the warm-water springs.
A quiet Three Sisters Spring allows U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Services Specialist Monica Millburg, right, and volunteer Kim Garrison time to work on securing PVC pipe and chain to a sign Monday, Nov. 14.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife volunteer Kim Garrison, left, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Services Specialist Monica Millburg attach a chain to a sign Monday, Nov. 14, that weighs down underwater markers inside Three Sisters Spring. The underwater markers warn divers and other utilizing the area not to enter the spring area known as Pretty Sister spring.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Services Specialist Monica Millburg, right, carries a PVC pipe Monday, Nov. 14, that will be used to alert swimmers not to enter a protected area inside Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. The pipe will be weighted with chain and placed on the bottom of the spring. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Services Support Member, an intern with the service, Madaris Serrano assists.
With the change of season and cooling temperatures a migration of West Indian manatees along Citrus County's coastal rivers swell like the incoming tide.
Beginning today, Nov. 15, "manatee season" begins and will last through March 31, 2023. Area coastal waters increase with the gentle, slow-moving manatees as cooler Gulf temperatures drive the warm-blooded animals toward warm, spring-fed tidal rivers like the Crystal, Homosassa and Chassahowitzka rivers to name a few.
Numbers of the transient manatees drop off significantly in the summer with about 50 living in King's Bay, the areas hotspot for the animals. Once Gulf of Mexico temperatures cool to about 68 degrees the animals head toward spring-fed rivers that pump 72 degree water from the aquifer. Last year, King's Bay recorded a peak count of 1,016 at the end of January. In total, the county supported 1,333 at that same time.
Staff and volunteers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge completed establishing numerous manatee sanctuaries Monday, Nov. 14, throughout the west coast of Citrus. These "safe zones" afford the animals a respite from boats, swimmers and divers where they can eat and rest without interruption. Staff and volunteers spent the morning establishing underwater markers to inform swimmers and divers of no-entry areas that protect the creatures from harassment.