With the change of season and cooling temperatures a migration of West Indian manatees along Citrus County's coastal rivers swell like the incoming tide.

Beginning today, Nov. 15, "manatee season" begins and will last through March 31, 2023. Area coastal waters increase with the gentle, slow-moving manatees as cooler Gulf temperatures drive the warm-blooded animals toward warm, spring-fed tidal rivers like the Crystal, Homosassa and Chassahowitzka rivers to name a few. 

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Services Specialist Monica Millburg surfaces after placing a weighted PVC pipe Monday, Nov. 14, on the bottom of Pretty Sister Spring . The buoys caution swimmers not to enter the area to afford manatees a sanctuary during manatee season when herds of the marine mammals flock to the warm-water springs.

Swimmers take PVC pipe that will warn swimmers of closed areas toward Pretty Sister Spring.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com