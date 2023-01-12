manatee festival advance 2023

Visitors to the annual Manatee Festival in Crystal River this weekend will celebrate all things manatee. The two-day festival begins Saturday. 

The festival hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River, at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. Highway 19. The cost of entry is $5 per person; ages 12 and under are free.

There will be nearly 400 vendors selling all kinds of crafts and goodies, Art in the Park in the town square, two food courts, two beer and wine gardens, a kids zone with fun activities and more.

