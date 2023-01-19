bus family

The Henry family, Matt and his wife Christy, plus their six children (four biological and two adopted) are traveling the country on a year-long adventure, making memories and sharing Matt's story of living with a terminal brain tumor. They will be at Calvary Chapel Homosassa at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Homosassa Lions Club building at 3705 S. Indiana Terrace, Homosassa, off Homosassa Trail.

 Special to the Chronicle

To his thousands of followers on social media, Matt Henry is Imperial Beach Dad or just IB Dad.

He's a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart.

