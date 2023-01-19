To his thousands of followers on social media, Matt Henry is Imperial Beach Dad or just IB Dad.
He's a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart.
This year, he's a man on a mission, traveling the country with his family in a converted school bus he calls their "Skoolie."
Among other amenities, the solar-powered “tiny house on wheels” has six bunks, a bathroom, washer and dryer, a convection oven and a full-glass front for a panoramic view.
The Henrys took off from their Imperial Beach, California, home in November 2022 for a year-long adventure.
In 2016, Matt Henry was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. After three years of battling severe post-surgery Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) disabilities, which he said made him "act like a deranged 6-year-old,” he and his wife decided they needed to take time as a family to make memories.
“We’re on a big family adventure while I’m still me,” Henry said.
His condition is terminal, but as he tells people, “The truth is, we’re all terminal. Life is terminal, and you have to make today matter and leave others better than you found them.”
Currently, the family is in Florida and will be in Citrus County this weekend.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, Matt Henry will be at Calvary Chapel in Homosassa, telling his story and his message of perseverance and positivity and hope in a God who holds him and his family in his hands.
The church service begins at 9 a.m. at the Homosassa Lions Club building, 3705 S. Indiana Terrace, Homosassa, off Homosassa Trail.
Prior to his diagnosis, Henry had always been a bundle of positivity and good vibes, laid back and carefree, a "puppy with a continual wagging tail," as he described himself.
However, he had started having panic attacks and bouts of depression, which he and others thought was due to stress.
Then he had a seizure and passed out.
After emergency surgery, he experienced the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury and PTSD, he said in a phone call from somewhere on the road in South Florida. “I couldn’t be around people; I’d be screaming and running to get away, and you can’t do that as a pastor. So, I couldn’t work.”
He isolated himself at home, getting around on a scooter, clutching his “blankie” for security. He couldn’t function as a dad, which compounded his anxiety.
One day, he decided to try going back to church. He snuck in during the service in time for the sermon, ready to run if he needed to.
But he didn’t flee.
The sermon was about Jesus healing a Roman centurion's son.
“I heard God ask me if I wanted to be healed,” he said. “I said I did.”
He said there wasn’t a huge, miraculous, all-of-a-sudden change, but he went home and ate with his family at the table for the first time in years.
Since then, he has been incrementally getting better, able to be around people and enjoy them as he had before, even as the tumor continues to grow.
“My kids have their dad back,” he said.
For Henry, this year-long trip is also a missionary journey, sharing his story about facing the future and all its uncertainties and the hope he has in Christ.
“We drive up and people are either curious about the bus or about all the kids, or both,” he said. "It's amazing the conversations we have in parking lots and restaurants and around campfires."
Follow Matt Henry and his family on Instagram at imperialbeachdad or Facebook at www.facebook.com/imperialbeachdad.
He posts videos several times a day.