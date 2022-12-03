CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a late night shooting Friday, Dec. 2, in Homosassa, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Michael Campbell was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in which authorities allege Campbell shot and killed his wife, Tammy, at a Homosassa residence, said agency spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough. According to Citrus County Property Appraiser records, the couple owned a home in the 3900 block of South Springs Breeze Way. 

