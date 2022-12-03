One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a late night shooting Friday, Dec. 2, in Homosassa, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Michael Campbell was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in which authorities allege Campbell shot and killed his wife, Tammy, at a Homosassa residence, said agency spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough. According to Citrus County Property Appraiser records, the couple owned a home in the 3900 block of South Springs Breeze Way.
Tammy Campbell was pronounced dead on scene, Scarborough said.
No further information was available. Scarborough said Michael Campbell’s arrest affidavit would not be available until Monday when the agency’s records department is open.
It’s the second shooting CCSO detectives have investigated in a week.
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday, Nov. 25, at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday and shooting or throwing a deadly missing into a dwelling. Detectives allege she shot a 29-year-old man multiple times.