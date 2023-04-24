Michael Regalski

Regalski

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A juvenile was shot in the stomach while he was a passenger in an all-terrain vehicle with two of his friends outside Dunnellon.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the resident of the property which the three juveniles drove by, charging Michael Regalski, 65, with attempted premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.