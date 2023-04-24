A juvenile was shot in the stomach while he was a passenger in an all-terrain vehicle with two of his friends outside Dunnellon.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the resident of the property which the three juveniles drove by, charging Michael Regalski, 65, with attempted premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence.
According to Regalski’s arrest records, the CCSO investigating detective was dispatched to the corner of North Pavilion Loop and West Nieman Drive in Citrus Springs about a shooting.
When the detective arrived, he reported seeing a hole in the front passenger door of the utility vehicle, which appeared to come from a projectile.
The detective then spoke with the driver of the utility vehicle, describing him as “distraught” during the interview.
According to records, the juvenile driver told the detective he was driving his family’s utility vehicle with his two friends for fun.
The driver said that one of his friends was sitting in the front passenger seat and the other friend in the rear.
The driver told the detective that while driving south on North Pavilion Loop from one sand pit to another, he heard two loud noises as they passed a garage with its inside lights on.
According to records the driver told the detective that at first he thought the noises were a problem with the utility vehicle. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the south of Regalski’s home on North Pavilion Loop.
That was when the front passenger told his friends he felt a pain in his lower, right side of his stomach. According to records, the front passenger reached down to feel the area and saw that his hand was covered in blood. The driver and passenger said they tried to stop the bleeding as they called 911 for help.
Emergency workers airlifted the shooting victim to UF Health Shands Hospital for treatment.
The detective also spoke with the passenger who was sitting in the rear and reported he told a similar account of what happened.
The detective then went to Regalski’s home and read him his Miranda rights. According to the detective, Regalski said he understood his rights but still wanted to speak with the detective, according to records.
The detective reported that Regalski told him that he was on the north side of his home when he heard the utility vehicle in the distance, which he saw earlier.
According to records, Regalski told the detectives he soon saw the utility vehicle again traveling south on North Pavilion Loop just north of his home. As the three juveniles passed his front yard, Regalski told the deputy he fired his Glock, 40 caliber handgun at the vehicle.
The detective reported that Regalski told him he went back into his garage and into his home and put his pistol away, put his clothes into the washing machine and took a shower.
The detective said Regalski also told him he had a security camera which recorded the shooting, but that he erased the footage after watching it.
The detective arrested Regalski and took him to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $85,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.