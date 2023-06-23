Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black four-door sedan in Citrus Springs earlier Friday. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply with law enforcement's instructions and subsequently fled the area, ending in a high-speed chase and deputies shooting at the man’s vehicle.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday , CCSO deputies located a vehicle and driver matching the car’s description on East Gulf to Lake Highway (State Road 44) in Inverness. After confirming it was the same vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver once again refused to pull over.
Continuing west on East Gulf to Lake Highway, the vehicle was eventually forced to stop in heavy traffic near the intersection of South Croft Avenue. Deputies tried to make contact with the suspect, who disregarded all commands. A K9 unit was deployed, and as the suspect vehicle began to move forward, the K9 handler withdrew the K9 just before the vehicle nearly struck another vehicle, narrowly avoiding injuring the K9.
The suspect vehicle then collided with the vehicles ahead in an attempt to escape. In response, deputies fired at the suspect in an effort to stop the dangerous behavior.
The suspect's collisions with nearby vehicles created an opening for him to escape the scene, continuing to flee from law enforcement through heavily congested traffic on Gulf to Lake Highway, an area with numerous commercial stores. The suspect traveled west on Gulf to Lake Highway for approximately seven and a half miles, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour at times. Eventually, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle sideswiped several other vehicles before coming to a complete stop near the entry/exit ramps of the Suncoast Parkway along Highway 44.
Deputies apprehended the suspect and provided immediate medical assistance until EMS personnel arrived.
The identity of the subject remains unknown at this time. He is currently in custody and has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
"Traffic stops can be dangerous; when we initiate one, everyone's safety is always our primary concern," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Thanks to the bravery, quick thinking, and immediate actions of our deputies, no law enforcement officers or civilians were harmed as a result of this suspect's chaotic and irrational behavior."
Pending multiple charges, the case is still under investigation. Additional details regarding the incident will be released as they become available, the sheriff’s office said.
Following standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation.