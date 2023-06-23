chase

Sheriff investigators go over the crime scene after the high-speed chase

 CCSO

Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black four-door sedan in Citrus Springs earlier Friday. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply with law enforcement's instructions and subsequently fled the area, ending in a high-speed chase and deputies shooting at the man’s vehicle.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday , CCSO deputies located a vehicle and driver matching the car’s description on East Gulf to Lake Highway (State Road 44) in Inverness. After confirming it was the same vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver once again refused to pull over.

