On July 6, Jason Wetmore's life took a drastic turn as he was seriously injured while bay scallop harvesting in Citrus County. Wetmore, accompanied by his girlfriend, Nicole Burko, and their children, was engaged in the activity in an area clearly marked to alert boaters about the presence of divers.
As previously reported in Chronicle articles, the incident occurred when Burko dived to retrieve a scallop and heard the sound of an approaching boat engine. Taking evasive action, she clung to the water's bottom at a depth of around 7 feet. The boat's engine eventually shifted into neutral, allowing her to resurface unharmed.
However, Wetmore's response to the approaching boat was not as fortunate. Realizing the danger, he dove underwater to avoid being hit by the vessel. His quick thinking saved his life, but both his legs suffered severe injuries. Wetmore endured broken bones, deep muscle trauma, and several propeller cuts, with the most critical injury being the complete severing of his heel bone.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Upon resurfacing, Burko heard Wetmore's screams and feared the worst - the possibility of his legs being amputated. Wetmore was transported to the nearest hospital equipped to handle his injuries. Since then, he has undergone surgeries and is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation as part of his recovery.
"I do exercises every day at home, and there is a physical therapist twice a week," Wetmore shared. While he remains wheelchair-bound, he has begun using parallel bars to apply slight pressure on his legs. He admitted, though, that his progress toward walking again is slow. Doctors will evaluate his condition in six months to determine if additional surgery is necessary. Recently, staples and stitches were removed, and Wetmore must keep his legs elevated to prevent swelling, a common post-surgery occurrence.
"Most of the time, I have my leg up in the air," Wetmore explained. Failing to do so could risk bursting stitches or causing excessive bleeding.
As for Burko and their children, Wetmore noted that they are coping well with the situation. The children often try to contribute by assisting their mother.
Search for Hit-and-Run Perpetrator Continues
According to Burko and eyewitnesses, the boat's operator and passengers assessed the situation following the accident and then fled the scene. A reward of $25,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the boat operator responsible. Despite an influx of tips from the public, the investigation has not yielded a breakthrough.
Ashley Williams, a public information officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which is leading the investigation, confirmed that no new information has emerged. "They have not led to identifying the vessel operator," Williams stated. The Wildlife Alert Program offers a reward to tipsters if an arrest is made, though the source of the reward appears to be external to FWC.
Community Rallies Behind Recovery Efforts
In light of Wetmore's challenging recovery journey, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his rehabilitation and recovery needs. The campaign aims to acquire equipment such as parallel bars to aid Wetmore's progress. Those interested in contributing can visit The Wetmore Rehabilitation Fund/Go Fund Me.
Providing Tips to Assist the Investigation
Wetmore acknowledged that the FWC is diligently working to solve the case, but no leads have yet resulted in an arrest. He urged anyone with information to come forward. "They're definitely working on it," Wetmore affirmed.
The offer of a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run boat operator still stands. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or text 847411 (tip411) using the keyword "FWC."