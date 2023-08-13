230711-CC-boat-victim-girlfriend 1

This is a model of the boat allegedly believed to have struck Jason Wetmore in early July.

On July 6, Jason Wetmore's life took a drastic turn as he was seriously injured while bay scallop harvesting in Citrus County. Wetmore, accompanied by his girlfriend, Nicole Burko, and their children, was engaged in the activity in an area clearly marked to alert boaters about the presence of divers.

As previously reported in Chronicle articles, the incident occurred when Burko dived to retrieve a scallop and heard the sound of an approaching boat engine. Taking evasive action, she clung to the water's bottom at a depth of around 7 feet. The boat's engine eventually shifted into neutral, allowing her to resurface unharmed.

