A Levy County man who led a Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase before crashing, now faces fleeing and driving with a suspended license charges.
According to the arrest report of Waylon Daniel Machin, 20, the arresting deputy reported that on Feb. 16, about 9:15 p.m. he was doing traffic enforcement work on North U.S. 19 near the Gulf Coast RV resort.
That’s when the deputy reported seeing a vehicle traveling south over the barge canal bridge and the cruiser’s radar alerted the deputy the vehicle was traveling at 87 mph in a 55mph zone, according to records.
The deputy reported that he made a U-turn with his patrol car and followed Machin to do a traffic stop, but Manchin sped up.
According to records, the deputy reported his patrol car reached a speed of about 100 mph in trying to catch Machin.
The deputy reported turning on his emergency lights and siren and notifying other deputies on duty that the vehicle he was trying to follow was not stopping.
According to records, the deputy reported that there was traffic on U.S. 19 and that Machin tried to pass the other vehicles using the right shoulder of the outside lane. The deputy reported Machin lost control of his vehicle and swerved left across both lanes and again right, which caused the vehicle to go off the road and flip and land on its passenger side.
According to records, emergency workers arrived and got Machin out of his car, but he refused medical treatment or transport to a hospital.
After being arrested, the deputy reported that Machin told the deputy he knew that he was speeding and seeing the deputy behind him trying to get him to stop, according to records.
Asked why he fled, the deputy reported that Machin replied that he did not have a valid driver’s license and had multiple license suspensions.
The arresting deputy reviewed law enforcement driver’s license data and reported Machin had his license suspended in April 2022 for driving with a suspended license and again in August for accumulating 12 points during a 12-month period.
He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended, canceled, or revoked license. He was taken to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $6,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.