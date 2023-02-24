A Levy County man who led a Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase before crashing, now faces fleeing and driving with a suspended license charges.

According to the arrest report of Waylon Daniel Machin, 20, the arresting deputy reported that on Feb. 16, about 9:15 p.m. he was doing traffic enforcement work on North U.S. 19 near the Gulf Coast RV resort.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Waylon Daniel Machin

Waylon Daniel Machin

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.