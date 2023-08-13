CCSO 2020 Logo
At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies and members of its aviation unit located a deceased white male along the eastbound lane of State Road 44 and South Allman Terrace, near Sims Furniture Galleries.

The deceased, who appears to have been in his early 60s, was found close to the wood line of S.R. 44. Circumstances are currently under investigation, with officials working to determine the sequence of events. A news release to the Chronicle stated the sheriff’s office is aware the deceased was first bicycling, then began walking, leaving behind various items.

