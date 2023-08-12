At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Citrus County Sheriff's deputies and members of its aviation unit located a deceased white male along the eastbound lane of State Road 44 and South Allman Terrace, near Sims Furniture Galleries.
The deceased, who appears to have been in his early 60s, was found close to the wood line of S.R. 44. Circumstances are currently under investigation, with officials working to determine the sequence of events. A news release to the Chronicle stated the sheriff's office is aware the deceased was first bicycling, then began walking, leaving behind various items.
As part of its ongoing investigation the sheriff's office seeks public cooperation and assistance in gathering information related to a recent incident, including any relevant information aiding in establishing a timeline of the events.
If there are any motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians who between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. may have been in the area and who may have witnessed a bicyclist or pedestrian walking to the wood line, is urged to call the sheriff's office, as even the smallest piece of information could prove to be valuable.
Have a tip?
- Call: 352-249-2790
- Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can share their tips through Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS
- Online: www.crimestopperscitrus.com