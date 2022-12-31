A 50-year-old Hernando motorcyclist was killed after striking the rear of a sports utility vehicle, causing throwing the man from his motorcycle in the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 30, in a two-vehicle collision on County Road 486, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Per the report, the driver of the SUV a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman, was traveling northbound at approximately 7 p.m. on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 486. The man was traveling eastbound on C.R. 486.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle