A 50-year-old Hernando motorcyclist was killed after striking the rear of a sports utility vehicle, causing throwing the man from his motorcycle in the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 30, in a two-vehicle collision on County Road 486, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.
Per the report, the driver of the SUV a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman, was traveling northbound at approximately 7 p.m. on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 486. The man was traveling eastbound on C.R. 486.
The woman attempted a left turn and entered the path of the motorcyclist, the FHP report stated. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the left rear of the SUV. Post-impact, the motorcycle overturned and the man was ejected.
Transported to an area hospital, the man expired from his injuries. According to the report, the man was not wearing a helmet.
Both the driver of the SUV and her 80-year-old male passenger, also from Beverly Hills, were not injured in the wreck, the report stated.