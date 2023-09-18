arson

Randy Scott Fisher, a 26-year-old resident of Dunnellon, was arrested and charged with one count of arson in relation to a mobile home fire.

The arrest came after an investigation initiated on Sept. 4, following an arson incident involving a single-wide mobile house in Crystal River. Citrus County Fire Rescue members had responded to the scene. According to the property owner, the structure had been vacated several weeks earlier due to the prior tenants having been removed.

