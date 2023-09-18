Randy Scott Fisher, a 26-year-old resident of Dunnellon, was arrested and charged with one count of arson in relation to a mobile home fire.
The arrest came after an investigation initiated on Sept. 4, following an arson incident involving a single-wide mobile house in Crystal River. Citrus County Fire Rescue members had responded to the scene. According to the property owner, the structure had been vacated several weeks earlier due to the prior tenants having been removed.
Video surveillance from a residence across the street revealed a white male forcefully opening the front door, entering, re-entering, and then exiting through a back door. He was then observed outside the property, grabbing a blanket near an above-ground pool. At this point, a significant amount of smoke was seen emanating from the eaves of the house. The male then left the property, wrapped in the blanket, and within five minutes, the house was engulfed in flames.
During the fire, a male was found in close proximity to the scene and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. He was identified as Randy Fisher, based on previous contact with another officer who recognized him from the video. Fisher was subsequently arrested on one count of arson and transported to the Citrus County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.
Fisher appeared in court on Sept. 5, where he claimed to be indigent as he is currently unemployed. As a condition of being released on bond through the Attenti Offender Tracking System, he agreed to electronic monitoring. He also requested the appointment of a public defender, citing his lack of dependents and a source of income.
His arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 29.
