Mario Lorenzo Farmer

On Aug. 7, 2023, Mario Lorenzo Farmer Jr., 25, was sentenced by Judge Fritton to 10 years in prison as part of a plea agreement stemming from his 2021 arrest on charges of narcotics trafficking.

The case dates back to August 2021, when the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence in Lecanto. The search led to the discovery of items commonly associated with the distribution of illegal narcotics. Four individuals present at the scene were arrested on various possession charges.

