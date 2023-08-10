On Aug. 7, 2023, Mario Lorenzo Farmer Jr., 25, was sentenced by Judge Fritton to 10 years in prison as part of a plea agreement stemming from his 2021 arrest on charges of narcotics trafficking.
The case dates back to August 2021, when the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence in Lecanto. The search led to the discovery of items commonly associated with the distribution of illegal narcotics. Four individuals present at the scene were arrested on various possession charges.
During the operation, law enforcement officers observed a blue Nissan Altima arriving at the residence. The driver was identified as Mario Farmer Jr., then 23 years old. Farmer, who was known to law enforcement as an active drug dealer in Sumter County with a history of felony arrests, attempted to flee upon seeing the officers. A brief pursuit ensued, ultimately leading to Farmer's arrest with the assistance of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Throughout the pursuit, Farmer discarded multiple items of narcotics from his vehicle. Authorities meticulously searched the area and successfully recovered all the discarded narcotics, which included more than 3 ounces of methamphetamine, 4 grams of heroin, and 8.6 grams of cocaine. Additionally, more than $8,800 in U.S. currency was found in Farmer's possession.
Farmer faced charges of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and fleeing/eluding law enforcement. These charges were compounded by Farmer's extensive criminal history, including multiple prior convictions for cocaine sales, firearm possession, and fleeing law enforcement.
State Attorney Bill Gladson remarked, "The outcome of the sentencing of Mario Farmer, Jr. underscores our dedication to upholding the law and safeguarding our community from the devastating impacts of drug-related crime. We remain committed to pursuing justice for our citizens, working towards the deterrence of illegal drug trade, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our society."
Law enforcement agencies in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, including the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office worked on the case.