Michael Regalski

Michael Regalski, right, listens Friday to his two attorneys, Melisa Militello, in red, and Pam Bauman, in black, during a hearing to keep him in jail until his trial

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The Citrus Springs man accused of shooting a juvenile in the stomach as he and two friends drove by his home last month is no longer a free man awaiting trial after Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton on Friday deemed him a threat to the community.

Fritton revoked Michael Regalski’s bond after he said the 65-year-old Regalski met Florida’s statute requirement for denying bond.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.

Tags