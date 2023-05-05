The Citrus Springs man accused of shooting a juvenile in the stomach as he and two friends drove by his home last month is no longer a free man awaiting trial after Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton on Friday deemed him a threat to the community.
Fritton revoked Michael Regalski’s bond after he said the 65-year-old Regalski met Florida’s statute requirement for denying bond.
Regalski’s bond was previously set at $65,000 and he was free until armed bailiffs led him away in handcuffs. Bailiffs allowed Regalski to hug his sister goodbye, who was in the Inverness courtroom during the Friday motion hearing.
Fitton said that Assistant State Attorney Kaitlyn Mannis had a convincing argument during the hearing that Regalski is accused of a “dangerous crime,” that there’s substantial probability that they committed the crime, and their actions reflected a disregard for the safety of the community.
Fritton said before revoking bond that most people would erect no-trespassing signs, put up obstructions, or continue to call 911 if they were annoyed at people driving ATVs or utility task vehicles that damaged their property.
“This wasn’t a life and death matter until Mr. Regalski made it one,” Fritton said.
The Citrus Springs man is accused of shooting at two juveniles, aged 14 and 15 years old, and an 18-year-old adult, driving a utility vehicle by his home on North Pavilion Loop and hitting the 15-year-old in the stomach April 22. Regalski pleaded not guilty.
During the hearing, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rosco Watts told the judge how Regalski changed his story about the events during interviews, washed his clothes after the shooting, and erased security camera footage.
Regalski also spoke during the hearing and said the shooting was an accident, that he fired to only scare those in the vehicle, and he didn’t know he hit anyone that night until Watts told him much later.
Mannis said that Regalski was “frustrated at kids being kids’ and shot at them and then told detectives he didn’t and tried to hide the evidence of the crime. Included in the charges against him are three counts of attempted first degree murder.
But his attorney, Pam Bauman, told Fritton that Regalski was 65 years old, had no criminal convictions, has done everything the court and law enforcement asked of him, paid a substantial bond, and let the CCSO search his home twice.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.