The Citrus Springs man accused Saturday of shooting at two juveniles and an adult driving a utility vehicle by his home and hitting one in the stomach was ordered by the circuit court to hand over any firearms he still owns and not to purchase any new ones.
The order was the result of a request by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to the court for a protection order arguing that Michael Regalski, 65, was a danger to himself or others.
Judge Richard Howard granted the request temporarily, but set a May 10th protective hearing at the Inverness court house to discuss the issue and how the court will move on from there.
The order also requires Regalski to hand over any ammunition and guns in his possession, regardless of whether he owns them, and if he owns a concealed carry license.
The sheriff’s office application included statements from two of the victims saying that Regalski shot at them.
Attorneys for Regalski did not return telephone calls from the Chronicle. Neither did Regalski
Regalski pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court records, and is scheduled to appear at the Inverness courthouse May 12.
Regalski, 65, is also free on $65,000 bond, with the requirement that he not have contact with any of the three victims.
The juvenile who was shot in the stomach is now home recovering after being airlifted to UF Health Shands hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Regalski was charged with attempted premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence.
According to the sheriff’s office, no additional charges are pending now.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough told the Chronicle that the detective’s investigation concluded that the three victims’ were never on Regalski’s property.
According to Regalski’s arrest records, the CCSO investigating detective was dispatched to the corner of North Pavilion Loop and West Nieman Drive in Citrus Springs about a shooting.
According to arrest records, the driver told the investigating detective he was driving his family’s utility vehicle with his two friends for fun.
The driver said that while driving south on North Pavilion Loop from one sand pit to another, he heard two loud noises as they passed a garage with its inside lights on.
The driver pulled the vehicle over to the south of Regalski’s home on North Pavilion Loop.
That was when the front passenger told his friends he felt a pain in his lower, right side of his stomach. According to records, the front passenger reached down to feel the area and saw that his hand was covered in blood. The driver and passenger said they tried to stop the bleeding as they called 911 for help.
The three victims are 18,15, and 14. It was one of the juvenile’s that was shot.
According to the arrest report, Regalski told the detective he was on the north side of his home when he heard the utility vehicle in the distance, which he saw earlier.
Regalski told the detectives he saw the utility vehicle again traveling south on North Pavilion Loop just north of his home. As the three passed his front yard, Regalski told the deputy he fired his Glock, 40 caliber handgun at the vehicle.
The detective reported that Regalski told him he went back into his garage and into his home and put his pistol away, put his clothes into the washing machine and took and shower, according to records.
The detective said Regalski also told him he had a security camera which recorded the shooting, but that he erased the footage after watching it.
The sheriff’s office confiscated Regalski’s gun and another from the home. Both were purchased legally.
The three victim’s invoked Florida’s Marcy’s Law, which affords victims additional protections.
Court and sheriff’s office records indicate Regalski is being charged with premeditated murder, but that is an error.