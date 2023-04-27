Michael Regalski

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

The Citrus Springs man accused Saturday of shooting at two juveniles and an adult driving a utility vehicle by his home and hitting one in the stomach was ordered by the circuit court to hand over any firearms he still owns and not to purchase any new ones.

The order was the result of a request by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to the court for a protection order arguing that Michael Regalski, 65, was a danger to himself or others.

