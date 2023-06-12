A 24-year-old Nobleton man, Justin Wayne Wilkerson, who was driving with a suspended license on Saturday and decided to elude law enforcement officers, now faces gun and aggravated assault charges.
According to the arrest report for Wilkerson, the deputy who made the arrest, along with his K-9 partner, Odie, were in Floral City at the intersection of South Oakview Avenue and East Clearview Street. The deputy recognized a white Chevrolet pickup that had been involved in a pursuit the week before, in which Wilkerson was involved.
The deputy ran the license plate on the pickup and discovered that the license plate did not match the truck according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office database. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren on his patrol car, but Wilkerson accelerated and sped away.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Deputies say Wilkerson drove onto South Oakview Avenue at a high speed, briefly leaving the road to drive through a residential front yard.
Wilkerson then returned to South Oakview Avenue and continued driving at a high speed. He turned onto South Betty Point and drove to the dead end of the street, entering a front and side yard and narrowly missing the house.
Wilkerson then drove into a wooded area, colliding with small and large trees. As Wilkerson began to slow down, the deputy and K-9 Odie approached the pickup. The deputy shouted for Wilkerson to stop and turn off the truck.
Deputies said Wilkerson put the truck into reverse, nearly hitting the deputy. The deputy reported moving out of the way and once again yelling for Wilkerson to stop. The deputy attempted to grab the door handle, but there was none.
The deputy tried to look through the driver's side window but was unable to due to excessive glare. At that moment, Wilkerson shifted the car into forward gear, causing the tires to spin. Fearing being struck, the deputy moved aside but fell to the ground.
The deputy continued shouting for Wilkerson to stop. As the tires gained traction, the deputy, fearing for his safety, fired several rounds into the truck's windshield.
Wilkerson exited the truck and attempted to flee but was apprehended by K-9 Odie, the arresting deputy, and a second deputy who joined the pursuit and had also narrowly avoided being struck by Wilkerson's vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the area, a third deputy discovered a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver on the driver's floorboard of the truck.
A review of Wilkerson's data revealed that his driver's license was suspended or revoked and had not been renewed. The review also indicated that Wilkerson had been arrested in 2019 for possession of methamphetamine, and in 2020, he was convicted, resulting in felony charges. Furthermore, the data showed that there was a 2021 protection order against Wilkerson, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Deputies charged Wilkerson with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, driving with a suspended, revoked, or canceled license, and violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence.
His bond was set at $35,000.
Additionally, Wilkerson was issued a traffic citation for felony fleeing or attempting to elude and for driving with a suspended, revoked, or canceled license.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.