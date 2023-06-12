CCSO 2020 Logo
A 24-year-old Nobleton man, Justin Wayne Wilkerson, who was driving with a suspended license on Saturday and decided to elude law enforcement officers, now faces gun and aggravated assault charges.

According to the arrest report for Wilkerson, the deputy who made the arrest, along with his K-9 partner, Odie, were in Floral City at the intersection of South Oakview Avenue and East Clearview Street. The deputy recognized a white Chevrolet pickup that had been involved in a pursuit the week before, in which Wilkerson was involved.

